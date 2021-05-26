Raise your hand if you've ever woken up with a swollen, tight jaw and stiff neck. If you've made it here, we'll go ahead and assume you fit the bill. The two areas are intimately connected (unwavering jaw tension will oftentimes travel along the neck), so why not knead all that discomfort away with a quick lymphatic massage?

As Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) expert Zoey Xinyi Gong demonstrates in a recent TikTok, a simple two-minute technique can "help you achieve a little more definition on the jawline and remove some of the water retention," which typically leads to puffiness.

Not to mention, regular facial massage has been shown to increase blood flow to the face and deliver much-needed nutrients and oxygen to the skin cells—which, in turn, has been shown to help with fine lines, promote collagen synthesis, and even tone. (A helpful tidbit for anyone looking to prevent sagging skin on the neck.) It's also a time you can slow down with your routine, ground yourself, and connect with your skin. And finally? It just feels so good.

While we're all for massaging the face until it shines (see this 10-step routine if you have more time to spare), sometimes a short daily ritual is all it takes for lifted, toned results. Ahead, find Gong's go-to massage for the jaw and neck.