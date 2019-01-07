The Holistic Beauty "DIY" To Try If You Like Instant Gratification

Using the cups was enjoyable. I opened my front-facing camera on my iPhone or photo booth on my computer to do the treatment, as you must have some way to see yourself to be effective. To start, you need a whole lot of oil so the cups can easily glide across your face. We're talking at least two droppers full…if it feels like too much, it's the right amount. The big cup is for larger areas of your face like the cheek, forehead, jawline, and neck. The smaller one is for the eye area, and concentrating on spots you want to change, if any. I was experimenting with my nasolabial folds, forehead lines, eye area, and lips. To begin, I gently squeezed the cup and applied it to my face. Then I dragged the cup across the lines of my face and kept it moving, releasing when I finished. I did this several times, making sure to apply gentle suction. It was harder than it looks! My face is quite contoured and uneven, so the large cup was more difficult to use because it kept breaking contact with my skin. I ended up using the small cups for most of my treatment.