The Holistic Beauty "DIY" To Try If You Like Instant Gratification

Beware: I also gave myself a shiner on my left eye! (You should see the other guy.) I'm not sure if I was holding the cup in one place for too long, revisiting the same section of skin one too many times, or had too much suction from the cup, but I bruised. This is a very real risk for DIY at-home facial cupping, which is why it's important to consult the professionals. Britta Plug, holistic esthetician, gua sha expert, health coach, and professionally trained facial cupping therapist has some pointers if you want to avoid giving yourself a face hickey:

DO lube up the skin. Get a lot of slip on there—more than you think you need. You can even use your oil cleanser if you wanted to do a quick cupping treatment (note: you don't want to leave oil cleanser on for more than a couple of minutes). A high-quality jojoba oil works well too. Don't be afraid to be REALLY liberal; you can always washcloth it off afterward.

DON'T let it sit in place; that can cause bruising. Keep it moving! The forehead and eye areas are more prone to bruising, and the thicker fleshy areas are less so.

DO use low suction. With clear silicone cups, you can see how much skin you're taking up with the suction. Keep the little mounds very low, especially if it's your first time doing it at all or doing it yourself. To use a metaphor, if you were vacuuming the carpet, you'd want it to be on the lowest setting possible.

DON'T do facial cupping with certain conditions. Don't do cupping on any areas that have broken capillaries. If you're prone to broken capillaries, facial cupping probably isn't for you. If you have blood disorders, anemia, or if you're prone to bruising, you want to check with your doctor before trying facial cupping. Also, if you have a history of blood clotting or embolism issues, you should also steer clear of cupping. Don't go over the veins in your neck. They have their own job to do, and the cupping will interfere with that.

DO move along lymphatic pathways. Moving down with the cup will help move stagnant lymph. You can also move out toward the sides of the face or up for lifting.

DON'T do facial cupping more than once a week. It's a very effective treatment but also very intensive and can negatively affect the skin's elasticity with overuse.

All things considered, facial cupping is something I'll add in rotation when my skin is feeling dull or if I simply want to inject a little joy into my routine. It was quite fun to do, and the immediate results are uplifting both in face and in spirit.