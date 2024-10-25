Skip to Content
Beauty

Does Face Tape Actually Reduce Wrinkles? Plus, Other Options 

Hannah Frye
Author:
Hannah Frye
October 25, 2024
Hannah Frye
Beauty & Health Editor
By Hannah Frye
Beauty & Health Editor
Hannah Frye is the Beauty & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including beauty, women’s health, mental health, sustainability, social media trends, and more. She previously worked for Almost 30, a top-rated health and wellness podcast. In her current role, Hannah reports on the latest beauty trends and innovations, women’s health research, brain health news, and plenty more.
Close Up Of Woman Face
Image by Olga Kozicka / Stocksy
October 25, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

When I first heard about face taping to ease wrinkles, I figured it was another passing fad, but the hack has seemed to stick around and gain even more attention as of late.

It has even received expert approval: Below, a holistic plastic surgeon explains why face taping works and who can benefit most.  

Does face taping help reduce wrinkles?

Face taping may help to ease wrinkle appearance, but not by smoothing them overnight (as many people think). 

“Just putting tape over your wrinkles will not make your wrinkles smoother,” board-certified plastic surgeon Anthony Youn, M.D., explained via TikTok.

In the clip, Youn reacts to another video from content creator, @likalifestylee, sharing positive results from using the patches on her forehead lines. 

The results from consistent use show less movement on the forehead area when the user raises her brows, hinting at a similar effect to Botox.

While they may not work like the aforementioned skin treatment, that doesn’t mean face taping is useless. In fact, tape can be extremely helpful for expression wrinkles, like those in the original video. “They can act as a reminder for you not to crinkle those muscles that create those lines,” Youn says. 

The less often you move those facial muscles, the smoother your wrinkles will appear over time. That being said, they’re more beneficial for dynamic wrinkles than simply age-related fine lines. 

However, be sure to test the tape on a small patch of skin before applying all over, just to ensure you don’t have sensitivity to the adhesives.

Other ways to encourage tighter skin

You don’t have to reduce your wrinkles at all, if they don't bother you. However, there are ways to encourage tighter skin far beyond patches, if that’s what you’re after—many of which can also benefit your overall skin health. Here are a few ideas: 

The takeaway

Using face tape may ease the appearance of dynamic wrinkles, because it helps encourage less movement on the face, thus alleviating the depth of those fine lines.

So folks looking to tighten their skin from other kinds of fine lines (yes, there are multiple different types) should opt for other techniques—here are a few more to consider

More On This Topic

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment
Home

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment

Emma Loewe

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth
Beauty

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth

Carleigh Ferrante

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment
Beauty

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause
Beauty

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause

Hannah Frye

This Brightening Moisturizer Delivers Glowing Skin In A Single Step
Beauty

This Brightening Moisturizer Delivers Glowing Skin In A Single Step

Jamie Schneider

I'm An Intuitive Aura Reader & Here's What To Know About Color Palette Filters
Beauty

I'm An Intuitive Aura Reader & Here's What To Know About Color Palette Filters

Alexandra Engler

An Ayurvedic Expert's 5 Favorite Oils For Soft, Firm Skin
Beauty

An Ayurvedic Expert's 5 Favorite Oils For Soft, Firm Skin

Alexandra Engler

Here's What Happens To Your Skin When You Wear Makeup To The Gym
Beauty

Here's What Happens To Your Skin When You Wear Makeup To The Gym

Hannah Frye

These Firming Eye Masks Reduce Fine Lines In One Use (+ They're Less Than $1 Per Set)
Beauty

These Firming Eye Masks Reduce Fine Lines In One Use (+ They're Less Than $1 Per Set)

Carleigh Ferrante

