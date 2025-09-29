First things first: Look at the lenses themselves. "If you see that the lens is pretty much clear, even light yellow, it's probably not blocking out most of that light," says Banik. Best to opt for darker-tinted lenses (think amber, orange, or even a deep red) to completely block out the blue light. That's not to say clear lenses don't help at all, but if you really want to up the ante, you might want to invest in a pair of ambers.