Often when people talk about "self-care" in beauty, it involves making some sort of purchase—a mask, a lipstick, a bright new nail varnish—but self-care doesn't need to come at a cost. We've talked about this plenty: Self-care is something you do, not something you buy. However, with many beauty and self-care rituals, you genuinely need the right objects on hand to do them. (You need a stone to gua sha, you need products for a night of masking, for example.)