Have you ever experienced an uncanny coincidence? Maybe you were randomly thinking about someone you haven’t spoken to in years—then the next time you head to the grocery store, you see them walking up and down the aisles. Or maybe a butterfly lands on your wrist, and for some unexplained reason, it reminds you of your grandmother. Those twists of fate can feel strange and sometimes eerie, but they happen more than you think.

“We are having similar, weird experiences but just don't know it,” says psychiatrist Bernard Beitman, M.D., author of Meaningful Coincidences: How and Why Synchronicity and Serendipity Happen, on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast. Beitman, who is also the founder of the Coincidence Project, has made it his mission to study the science of coincidences and how we can make sense of these “random” occurrences. See, all of us experience coincidences, but not everyone knows how to extract their meaning.