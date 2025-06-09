Skip to Content
Beauty

The One Extra Tip You're Missing For Seriously Longer Lashes, Explained

Jamie Schneider
June 09, 2025
By Jamie Schneider
Former Senior Beauty & Lifestyle Editor
Jamie Schneider is the former Senior Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
young woman with long eyelashes hiding behind a leaf
Image by o_nozdracheva / iStock
June 09, 2025
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

There's a host of to-do's to promote naturally longer lashes—from growth serums to hypoallergenic makeup—but for instantly gratifying, voluminous flutters? Sometimes you just want to swipe on some mascara and call it a day. We get it. 

And as most makeup artists and experts will gladly tell you, applying mascara is an art. While a few generous swipes can certainly define those fine hairs, there's a method to the magic that is fluffy, doe-eyed lashes. Here's how to take yours from full to fuller in one go. 

How to make your lashes look longer

Whether you want just a bit of bulk or are looking for dramatic, dolled-up lashes, it's arguably more about the technique itself than the tube you choose.

Take it from Kosas founder Sheena Yaitanes: In a brand demo, she takes her mascara and completes two standard coats for a soft lift. After a few minutes, she goes back in with the wand for a final swipe. Et voilà—her lashes look instantly full and spidery, not a clump in sight. 

OK, we know applying multiple coats of mascara is by no means groundbreaking. But that megawatt volume lies in the wait time: "Apply one more coat at the end of your makeup routine, when it's pretty much dry," she says. "It really makes an impact." Finding that almost-dry moment is key (and, we admit, takes a bit of guessing to time exactly right); you just don't want to wait until the lashes are completely bone-dry, as the hairs should be malleable enough to keep fanning out as the formula builds. Think of it as the final touch-up for an extra-fluffy finish. Also be sure the first base coat is dispersed evenly before going in with more layers; nothing is more annoying than a clumpy application—especially for already sensitive eyes.

The takeaway

With mascara, it's not so much about the number of layers as it is about timing (read: even if you apply four or five coats, waiting a few minutes before the final swipe will enhance the length). Master the technique, and you'll have long, inky lashes every single time. And, of course, formulas matter, too: Dry, flaky fibers can look clumpy and droop throughout the day, no matter how many layers you pile on.

