The One Extra Tip You're Missing For Seriously Longer Lashes, Explained

OK, we know applying multiple coats of mascara is by no means groundbreaking. But that megawatt volume lies in the wait time: "Apply one more coat at the end of your makeup routine, when it's pretty much dry," she says. "It really makes an impact." Finding that almost-dry moment is key (and, we admit, takes a bit of guessing to time exactly right); you just don't want to wait until the lashes are completely bone-dry, as the hairs should be malleable enough to keep fanning out as the formula builds. Think of it as the final touch-up for an extra-fluffy finish. Also be sure the first base coat is dispersed evenly before going in with more layers; nothing is more annoying than a clumpy application—especially for already sensitive eyes.