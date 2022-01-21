We’re willing to bet that you know at least one person who has tried the keto diet or sampled a keto-friendly baked good… That person could even be you! All-things-keto have taken the world by storm, and when you look at the benefits of ketosis, it’s no wonder why. The metabolic state of ketosis now has a stake in the most popular wellness conversations—from immunity to brain function to longevity.

It’s one thing to know about the benefits of ketosis, and another to understand how it works. Despite its popularity, ketosis can still feel complex or out of reach. But Metabolic Switch, a ketone ester drink powder by Juvenescence, makes ketosis more accessible to everybody. Even on an off-day, Metabolic Switch provides an extra boost of ketones to help keep your body in ketosis (no matter what life throws at you). And because we know you still have a long list of keto questions, we’ve reached out to ketosis expert, Dr. Brianna Stubbs, to put answers at your fingertips!