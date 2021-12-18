What Derms Say You Should Never Do When Exfoliating

If there was a golden rule in skin care it'd be know thyself. If you're not getting in touch with your own skin's needs, you're setting yourself up for failure again and again. How are you supposed to parse through all the marketing, jargon, and social media frenzy if you haven't figured out the basics of your own body? That way, when you're scrolling through social media and you see an influencer rattle off her routine, you can stop, think, and evaluate if her advice would even work for you. Exfoliation is a perfect example of this.

"Exfoliation isn't for everyone," says board-certified dermatologist Raechele Cochran Gathers, M.D. "People with certain skin conditions, very sensitive skin, or those who use certain sensitizing skin care products may become more irritated with exfoliation, so before exfoliating, it's important to know your skin type and be aware of any sensitivities that you may have." Here, we dive into all the signs that you have sensitive skin, if you're looking to know more.

