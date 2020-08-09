When & How To Exercise For Optimal Brain Health, From A Neurologist

Similar to deciding what time to work out, choosing the type of workout is also personal preference. The key here? Simply moving the body every single day.

"It doesn't have to be climbing Mount Everest," Ruhoy says. "I often suggest just going for walks every day, if that is what suits you."

Along with walking, other outdoor activities, such as swimming, riding bikes, or going for a run may be especially helpful. "Being among nature improves brain health," she explains. Nature has been shown to improve mood disorders, reduce anxiety and depression, and even allow for more clarity of thought. "So I often say, if you can do an exercise outdoors, then do it," Ruhoy adds.

If outdoor space is not available, she recommends practicing yoga. The meditative practice of yoga can serve as a respite from any stress or hyperexcitability that may build up in the central nervous system, Ruhoy says.

For patients with neurodegenerative disorders, she recommends tai chi. Not only does tai chi improve balance and gait in people with diseases like Alzheimer's and dementia, but it also helps them acknowledge their diagnosis. Ruhoy says this can help make them, their caregivers, and their family members feel less anxious.