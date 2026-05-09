The Supplements That Actually Have Evidence For Endometriosis (And The Ones That Don't)
If you have endometriosis, you've probably seen no shortage of supplement recommendations. But which ones actually have solid science behind them, and which are more hype than help? In a recent critical review1, researchers analyzed 34 studies to give us a clearer picture of what works and what still needs more research.
About the review
Endometriosis affects roughly 10% of women of reproductive age. While medical treatments exist, many people look to supplements for additional support. This review analyzed 34 studies (23 of which were randomized controlled trials, the gold standard for testing effectiveness) on supplements including omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin D, curcumin, resveratrol, N-acetylcysteine (NAC), alpha-lipoic acid, vitamins C and E, zinc, and magnesium.
Importantly, the researchers separated studies that just found a link between low nutrient levels and endometriosis from studies that actually tested whether taking a supplement helped. This distinction matters because having low levels of something doesn't automatically mean supplementing will fix the problem.
Vitamins C & E together had the most consistent results
Of everything reviewed, vitamins C and E taken together performed best. All four randomized controlled trials testing this combination found it helped reduce endometriosis-related pain.
Both vitamins are antioxidants, meaning they help protect cells from damage caused by harmful molecules called free radicals. Endometriosis involves ongoing inflammation and tissue growth where it shouldn't be, both of which generate free radicals. By helping neutralize that damage, this vitamin combo may ease pain and calm inflammation.
Omega-3s & alpha-lipoic acid showed pain-relieving effects
Omega-3 fatty acids also showed good results, with two out of three trials finding they helped with pain.
Omega-3s are well known for fighting inflammation, which likely explains their benefit for a condition driven by chronic inflammation.
Alpha-lipoic acid, another antioxidant, also showed pain-relieving effects in the studies that examined it.
However, there haven't been any randomized controlled trials specifically testing it for endometriosis yet, so the evidence isn't as strong.
RELATED READ: The 15 Best (And Expert-Vetted) Omega-3 Supplements
Vitamin D, curcumin, & NAC had mixed results
Vitamin D is an interesting case. The review found that having low vitamin D levels is linked to a higher risk of endometriosis, suggesting it plays some role. But when researchers actually tested whether taking vitamin D supplements helped, only two of four trials showed benefits.
This doesn't mean vitamin D is useless, but the picture is more complicated than "low levels = supplements will fix it." How low your levels were to begin with, how much you took, and how long you took it probably all matter.
Curcumin (the active compound in turmeric) showed positive results in one of two trials. NAC doesn't have much data for endometriosis specifically, though it's shown benefits for related conditions.
Several popular supplements lack human trials
Several supplements you've probably heard about simply haven't been put through rigorous human trials for endometriosis:
- Resveratrol, EGCG, DIM, and quercetin: These have shown promise in lab and animal studies, but haven't been properly tested in people with endometriosis
- Zinc and vitamin E alone: Low levels are linked to higher endometriosis risk, but studies testing whether supplements actually help are missing (vitamin E combined with vitamin C is a different story)
- Magnesium: Often recommended for period pain generally, but direct evidence for endometriosis specifically is limited
How to use this information
If you're thinking about supplements for endometriosis, vitamins C and E together have the most consistent support from clinical trials. Omega-3s are also a reasonable choice given their anti-inflammatory benefits and safety profile.
The review also found that low vitamin D, vitamin E, and zinc levels are all linked to higher endometriosis risk. If you haven't had your levels tested, that's a good place to start—correcting an actual deficiency is different from taking high doses of something you're not lacking.
Supplements like curcumin, resveratrol, and DIM might help, but the evidence isn't strong enough yet to make confident recommendations. And as always, supplements should add to your treatment plan, not replace medical care.
The takeaway
A critical review of 34 studies found that both vitamin C and vitamin E taken together have the most consistent evidence for easing endometriosis-related pain, with all four trials showing positive results. Omega-3s and alpha-lipoic acid also look promising. Many popular supplements, however, still need more rigorous human research before we can say whether they truly help.