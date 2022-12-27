As an Emmy Award–winning makeup artist, Alexandra French knows how to tell a story through makeup. While her professional makeup career began in film, she bounced around from fashion to music and more. French is best known for her work on Euphoria Season 2, under makeup designer and co-founder of Half Magic Beauty Donni Davy.

Before nailing down the gig, French's makeup looks were a part of the Euphoria Season 1 mood board that Davy put together—not having known French at the time (thanks to social media). Once the first episode of Euphoria aired, French reached out to Davy in an effort to work on the show, when Davy realized she was a part of the inspiration in the first place.

Euphoria Season 2 is filled with signature looks from French—from bold and unique eyeliner shapes to showstopping pigments and even ultra-wearable glitter lids.

Through her creative exploration of color, texture, and shapes, she has quickly become the go-to artist for captivating editorial looks designed to be worn well beyond the pages.

To say the very least, French is an iconic makeup artist. I sat down with French for a virtual chat to hear all about the beauty products she's been using as of late—so let's get into it.