The Makeup Routine Emmy Award–Winning MUA Alexandra French Is Using As Of Late
As an Emmy Award–winning makeup artist, Alexandra French knows how to tell a story through makeup. While her professional makeup career began in film, she bounced around from fashion to music and more. French is best known for her work on Euphoria Season 2, under makeup designer and co-founder of Half Magic Beauty Donni Davy.
Before nailing down the gig, French's makeup looks were a part of the Euphoria Season 1 mood board that Davy put together—not having known French at the time (thanks to social media). Once the first episode of Euphoria aired, French reached out to Davy in an effort to work on the show, when Davy realized she was a part of the inspiration in the first place.
Euphoria Season 2 is filled with signature looks from French—from bold and unique eyeliner shapes to showstopping pigments and even ultra-wearable glitter lids.
Through her creative exploration of color, texture, and shapes, she has quickly become the go-to artist for captivating editorial looks designed to be worn well beyond the pages.
To say the very least, French is an iconic makeup artist. I sat down with French for a virtual chat to hear all about the beauty products she's been using as of late—so let's get into it.
Tried-and-true: Jet Black Waterproof Mascara by Mabelline.
"One makeup product that I've been using since high school that's tried and true is any type of jet black, waterproof Maybelline mascara. It's the best—I've tried them all, and this is the only mascara that keeps my lashes curled all day."
The up-and-coming: Color-changing blush.
"One brand that is very up-and-coming is Youthforia. I know the founder, and she puts all of her heart into it. She made a green blush that's called BYO Blush. It changes with your pH levels, so it just turns the right color blush for them.
"I was just on set using it on a model, and she was dying to try it; she ended up loving it so much that I just gave one to her."
The surprise hit: Nars Radiant Concealer.
"Everyone liked Nars Radiant Concealer, so I would use anything but that. But when I worked on Euphoria, the girls wanted to use Nars, and so I went and got it. Honestly, it works with every foundation; it's incredible, it sets easily, you don't have to touch it up, and you don't sweat it off.
"I think I was just being a hater because it was popular. But it's popular for a reason."
The splurge-worthy pick: U Beauty Resurfacing Compound.
"I just started using the compound from U Beauty. When you put it on, it does whatever your face needs—it's only been a week and my skin looks so much tighter, and my pores are smaller, and I just look better."
U Beauty
Resurfacing Compound
The mascara hack: Use an eyeshadow pigment for a colorful mascara.
"Elf Cosmetics came out with these budge-proof, waterproof long-wear cream eye shadow pots—they have pastel colors, and they also have this electric blue.
"At first I thought it would crease and never last, but I could not get it off. It's incredible and I even use the electric blue one as mascara. You can curl it, and it stays up all day—it's so pigmented. It's really my secret weapon."
The life-changing hack: Using pointed Q-Tips for a sharp wing.
"When I worked on Euphoria, I learned how to do really sharp eyeliner. With that, I learned about micellar water and those really small, pointy Q-tips. That is a game-changer, and I just give them out like candy because it changes people's lives."
Statement makeup must-have: Loose glitter.
"Everyone asks me where I get my glitter from. Lit Cosmetics has really fine glitter. They are incredible, and they also make pigments that have a fine pearl look to them. So I could do a gunmetal eye with a fine pearl shimmer.
"Whenever I use them, people ask me 'What did you just put on my eyes?' They're amazing and the glitter is even perfect for the lips. I'm obsessed with them."
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more. She previously interned for Almost 30, a top-rated health and wellness podcast. In her current role, Hannah reports on the latest beauty trends, holistic skincare approaches, must-have makeup products, and inclusivity in the beauty industry. She currently lives in New York City.