Beauty

The Makeup Routine Emmy Award–Winning MUA Alexandra French Is Using As Of Late

Hannah Frye
December 27, 2022
mbg Assistant Beauty Editor
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more.
alexandra french mbg as of late
Image by mbg creative
As an Emmy Award–winning makeup artist, Alexandra French knows how to tell a story through makeup. While her professional makeup career began in film, she bounced around from fashion to music and more. French is best known for her work on Euphoria Season 2, under makeup designer and co-founder of Half Magic Beauty Donni Davy

Before nailing down the gig, French's makeup looks were a part of the Euphoria Season 1 mood board that Davy put together—not having known French at the time (thanks to social media). Once the first episode of Euphoria aired, French reached out to Davy in an effort to work on the show, when Davy realized she was a part of the inspiration in the first place. 

Euphoria Season 2 is filled with signature looks from French—from bold and unique eyeliner shapes to showstopping pigments and even ultra-wearable glitter lids. 

Through her creative exploration of color, texture, and shapes, she has quickly become the go-to artist for captivating editorial looks designed to be worn well beyond the pages.

To say the very least, French is an iconic makeup artist. I sat down with French for a virtual chat to hear all about the beauty products she's been using as of late—so let's get into it. 

Tried-and-true: Jet Black Waterproof Mascara by Mabelline. 

"One makeup product that I've been using since high school that's tried and true is any type of jet black, waterproof Maybelline mascara. It's the best—I've tried them all, and this is the only mascara that keeps my lashes curled all day." 

Maybelline

Maybelline

Great Lash Waterproof Mascara

$9
An all-time great beauty product: Maybelline Great Lash Mascara is a winner for long wear—through sweat and tears, this one is a staple for film MUAs.
Maybelline Great Lash Waterproof Mascara

The up-and-coming: Color-changing blush. 

"One brand that is very up-and-coming is Youthforia. I know the founder, and she puts all of her heart into it. She made a green blush that's called BYO Blush. It changes with your pH levels, so it just turns the right color blush for them. 

"I was just on set using it on a model, and she was dying to try it; she ended up loving it so much that I just gave one to her." 

Youthforia

Youthforia

BYO BLUSH

$36
This blush oil changes to compliment your skin based on your pH—we know, it sounds too good to be true. Not to mention, the formula is packed with skin-loving ingredients from botanical oils to fruit extracts and more.
Youthforia BYO BLUSH

The surprise hit: Nars Radiant Concealer. 

"Everyone liked Nars Radiant Concealer, so I would use anything but that. But when I worked on Euphoria, the girls wanted to use Nars, and so I went and got it. Honestly, it works with every foundation; it's incredible, it sets easily, you don't have to touch it up, and you don't sweat it off. 

"I think I was just being a hater because it was popular. But it's popular for a reason." 

Nars

Radiant Creamy Concealer

$31
This concealer is a cult favorite amongst celebrities, beauty TikTok fans, and MUAs. The formula can be used alone or with pretty much any foundation and blend seamlessly.
Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer

The splurge-worthy pick: U Beauty Resurfacing Compound. 

"I just started using the compound from U Beauty. When you put it on, it does whatever your face needs—it's only been a week and my skin looks so much tighter, and my pores are smaller, and I just look better." 

U Beauty

Resurfacing Compound

$228
This clean formula is designed to deliver results within only a few days—which only makes sense given French is sold on it after a week. The blend is packed with hydration like hyaluronic acid, loads of antioxidants, and gentle exfoliants to reveal a bright, fresh complexion within days.
U Beauty Resurfacing Compound

The mascara hack: Use an eyeshadow pigment for a colorful mascara. 

"Elf Cosmetics came out with these budge-proof, waterproof long-wear cream eye shadow pots—they have pastel colors, and they also have this electric blue. 

"At first I thought it would crease and never last, but I could not get it off. It's incredible and I even use the electric blue one as mascara. You can curl it, and it stays up all day—it's so pigmented. It's really my secret weapon."

Elf Cosmetics

No Budge Cream Eyeshadow in Oasis

$5
If Alexandra French recommends this budget-friendly pigment, you know it has to be good. The electric blue shadow can be used as a liner, statement lid base, or mascara—endless options.
Elf No Budge Cream Eyeshadow in Oasis

The life-changing hack: Using pointed Q-Tips for a sharp wing. 

"When I worked on Euphoria, I learned how to do really sharp eyeliner. With that, I learned about micellar water and those really small, pointy Q-tips. That is a game-changer, and I just give them out like candy because it changes people's lives."

Q-Tips

Precision Q-Tips

$10
Use these ultra-pointed Q-tips to clean up your wing and make it as sharp as can be. Plus, you can even dab a bit more micellar water on the same Q-tip to touch up lip color.
Q-tips Precision Q-Tips

Statement makeup must-have: Loose glitter.

"Everyone asks me where I get my glitter from. Lit Cosmetics has really fine glitter. They are incredible, and they also make pigments that have a fine pearl look to them. So I could do a gunmetal eye with a fine pearl shimmer. 

"Whenever I use them, people ask me 'What did you just put on my eyes?' They're amazing and the glitter is even perfect for the lips. I'm obsessed with them." 

Lit Cosmetics

Champagne Wishes Glitter

$18
French knows good glitter when she sees it, and this budget find is no exception. Lit Cosmetics has a plethora of hues to fit any glitter need you may have.
Lit Cosmetics Champagne Wishes Glitter
