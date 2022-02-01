Every Foodie’s Guide To Wasting Less Food (And Still Eating Well)

It doesn’t matter whether you’re a plant-based eater, have recently gone keto, or change up your eating based on your mood. Any way you slice it, food is powerful. Food has the capacity to create joy, heal our bodies, and even help the environment. So why are we letting so much of it go to waste?

The food waste crisis

We all know the feeling of throwing away food that was once perfectly nutritious. What we may not know is how all that waste adds up. In fact, 931 million tonnes of food are wasted each year. In the U.S. alone, 35 percent of the food available goes unsold or uneaten. Numbers like this have us rethinking how much food we toss in the bin, but also how we got here in the first place. While much of our food waste crisis can be attributed to our industrialized food system, individuals also have a role to play. We can each make a difference—and it’s simpler than you might think.

Becoming a waste-conscious foodie is easy with just a few new habits

If you’re like us, the undeniable joy and nourishment of food keeps it high on the priority list. So shouldn’t we make sure it’s never wasted? Just by embracing a few new habits, like better organizing our kitchen or using a food delivery service like Daily Harvest, we can cut down on waste and the guilt that comes with it. Being a waste-conscious foodie isn’t just about good eats, it’s about feeling good too! So here are nine ways you can waste less food, starting today:

1. Buy more frozen fruits and vegetables

With frozen produce, you never have to worry about something going rotten behind your back. Frozen foods can be just as nutritious as fresh food—especially with Daily Harvest. With this food company, you can choose from over 90 uniquely nourishing, chef-crafted options that simply store in your freezer. Not only are they easy to make and delicious (hello, Cremini + Asparagus Pot Pie Harvest Bowl), they’re farm frozen on the day of harvest to provide the most nutrients.