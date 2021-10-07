I Wasn't Sure I Had An Eating Disorder, Until I Realized How Food Controlled Me

The sound of my beating heart continued to thump in my ears as I climbed the steps of a shiny gray building on Monkland Avenue, Notre-Dame-de-Grâce’s most gentrified main vessel. The neighborhood still managed to retain certain bones bearing old-world charm, making the group therapy appointment Marjorie suggested feel a lot less threatening.

It was a street I frequented almost every day, so while the Febreze-scented building felt familiar, I was about to come face-to-face with yet another set of strangers. Strangers I couldn’t hide from behind a keyboard and a screen name. Strangers who would see in plain sight that I’m a fraud, and that I don’t have a real eating disorder because I don't look like Mary-Kate Olsen circa 2004.

“Welcome to the group,” said Hadassah with a sweet, closed-mouth smile. She was far less distant than previous therapists I had. I almost wanted to ask her how her weekend was, what she did with her family, or what her plans were for the Jewish holidays. Unlike Hadassah, Marjorie would never entertain that kind of line of questioning. As part of my outpatient “team,” the plan was for both Marjorie and Hadassah to share information about my progress—or lack thereof. So I abstained from getting too friendly because I didn’t want to give Hadassah any reason to tell Marjorie that I’m a lonely freak who tries too hard to befriend therapists.

It was nearly impossible to abstain from comparing myself to the other women in the group. I couldn’t stop thinking, not about where I was in my own progress, but how I stacked up to them. On the one hand, I wanted to be the one closest to recovery because I’d be that much closer to feeling what it’s like to eat a sandwich without politicizing it; On the other, I wanted to be the sickest one in the room to prove I had a right to be there.