Dreaming About Sugar, Salt, Or Carbs? These Essential Oils Can Help Curb Cravings

When it comes to cravings, there are two go-to essential oils that fight against cravings: peppermint and grapefruit. Famous research by Dr. Alan Hirsch showed the amazing power of simply inhaling peppermint to curb cravings. You can put peppermint leaves in your water, a drop in your green smoothie, a drop under your tongue, or simply inhale it right out of the bottle to keep those 3 p.m. or late-night cravings away.

Other studies have also demonstrated the effectiveness of citrus essential oils, and grapefruit proves to be the most effective at reducing cravings while improving insulin resistance to combat the effects of metabolic syndrome. I love adding grapefruit slices to my water or a drop of EO in my smoothies or water infusions on a daily basis for a fresh zing that fights cravings.

Other citrus oils like bergamot and lemon also help your body to balance your mood while reducing cortisol levels naturally and can curb those cravings. Cassia and cinnamon bark are other favorites of mine to keep the body feeling full, balance blood sugar levels, and support healthy digestion. Ginger is also another option that helps to support a healthy digestive system, which also needs some love if chronic stress is taking a toll on your GI tract.

It’s important to note that not all essential oils are safe to digest. The FDA has a current list of approved essential oils that are generally recognized as safe. For more details on the essential oils you should and should never ingest, check out this piece.