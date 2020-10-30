When it comes to transmission of COVID-19, there’s a lot we’ve learned over just a few short months (read: wearing a mask is crucial; wiping down groceries, not so much). So, in typical mbg fashion, we turned to the experts: On this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast, infectious disease epidemiologist Martin Kulldorff, Ph.D., M.Sc., explains what he knows about how this disease spreads, and what we can do to manage the risk.

Granted, there’s much we still don’t know about this virus—especially when it comes to transmission. So much can change in a mere few days' time, but here’s a bit of what Kulldorff has learned—right here, right now—about COVID transmission today.