The Most Common Misconceptions About Each Enneagram Type, Debunked

Achieving Threes are seen as the CEOs, presidents, and entrepreneurs of the world. Their ambitious nature dovetails neatly with contemporary Western culture, which only furthers to prop up their winning persona. The cost is that Threes overidentify with their false self and, subsequently, lose contact with their real self, making it hard for them to be authentic. Threes can be accused of being an automaton or emotionally unavailable, but it's not out of malice. After doing away with their feelings for so long, they can forget how to feel it.