If Ever There Was A Week To Slow Down & Rest, A Pro Intuitive Says This Is It

Energy Reading June 7-13, 2022: This Week Calls For Rest & Reexamination
This week starts with a breezy, airy and light feeling. It reminds me of summer, even though the season hasn’t officially begun. It’s like when you have a week off from work and you walk outside and feel a breeze against your skin—everything seems a little easier than it does when you know you have a mountain of work to do.
The energy at the start of the week is allowing—dare I say even encouraging you—to give yourself a breath of fresh air.
I encourage you to take that break to rest and relax this week. This energy is there for you, and while we get so many messages in our society about how productivity equals worth, it just doesn’t. You don’t have to do anything in order to be a valuable person. You already are.
That said, if you're having a hard time letting go of the idea that you must be productive, the truth is: we are often so much more productive when we let ourselves breathe and rest when we can. It’s when we offer ourselves some breathing room that we get the answer we’ve been searching for, or have the energy to complete the tasks ahead of us.
Around Wednesday, the energy begins to feel a little more serious. What I get when I tune in is that this is a time for assessment—of either your job, or relationships, or both. It feels like the structure of these things needs some deeper examination.
Questions like these might come up: What are my core values for my job/relationship? What brought me to this work/relationship in the first place? Is this where I want to be? How have I structured my life? Do I like it? Is it serving me?
Try not to get lost in what isn’t working when you are trying to figure out what is.
What if instead of looking at something as broken and in need of fixing, you looked at it as an opportunity to find greater expansion, joy, or access to more personal power? This is a simple mindset shift that can make a huge difference.
I know when I see a relationship I wish were different as a big problem, I have a harder time shifting from focusing on what I hate about it, to what I can do to make some changes for greater fulfillment. I’m not suggesting you pretend the problems aren’t there, but rather to shift into the idea that there are exciting possibilities you’re not seeing.
When I'm talking to a client who's feeling discouraged about something in their life that they wish were different, I often ask them to try using questions that begin with, "What would it take," or "What else is possible here?" For example switching from, "I hate how stuck I feel in my job," to "What would it take to feel more fulfilled right now?" Or, "What else is possible here that I’m not seeing?” Usually my client will feel a heart-opening, or a feeling of levity and lightness.
If you aren’t having any issues with your job or relationships, you might still feel an impulse this week to examine them deeper. And that’s great! Some questions that may come up for you could be: How can I expand? What would it look like if I started thinking a year out, five years out? How does that make me feel when I think about putting myself out there more, or adding more into my life?
This examination could just be about adding hobbies to feel more fulfilled, or more ways for your family to have fun this summer within a different structure than you have in the past. This might bleed into the rest of the month, too, so don’t feel like you have to pressure yourself to come up with answers right away.
In fact on my podcast, Magic Monday, this week I pulled the card “Observation” from the Wisdom of the Oracle deck. So, you may want to spend this week simply observing and seeing what feels good and what doesn’t, before you start to implement any new structures.
Questions to ask this week.
If you notice you are feeling stuck or unhappy with a situation, consider asking yourself any of the following questions this week:
- What would it take for me to see more possibilities in this situation?
- How can I allow myself to expand further?
- What structures in my life enhance my abilities to grow and expand? What routines or boundaries in relationships support me?
- What am I not seeing about this that is working?
- How can I look at changing this situation in a way that feels fun and exciting?
- Where in my life do I feel my heart open and how can I bring that into this situation?
The takeaway.
This week starts with a breath of fresh air. Around Wednesday or Thursday you may start feeling like examining how you're feeling about your job or relationships, and finding ways to create a structure that feels supportive and/or expansive.