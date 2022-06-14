Why This Intuitive Says We Could Be Shocked By New Clarity This Week

Energy Reading June 14—20, 2022: You May Be Shocked With Clarity This Week
Get ready to buckle up this week, as we'll be dealing with three different energy signatures. Let's get right into it: what to expect and how to work with this week's energy.
Energy reading June 14—20, 2022: Clarity comes in strong in the beginning of the week
The week begins with a sense of clarity around an issue, or perhaps just a feeling of freedom not related to any specific thing. It's an “in the flow” vibe that feels related to logistical things working out, but also feels related to the mind. This is what I mean about a sense of clarity—like our thinking is more clear. What we want to say and how we want to say it comes easily.
Then Wednesday (possibly later Tuesday), the energy shifts. I’m getting a feeling of a surprise, or something unexpected in terms of how you looked at a situation that could even feel shocking. It doesn’t mean it’s a bad shock, but whatever it is creates a mindset shift.
When I look at the energy of the week I see it as a general signature, so this change in mindset could be minor or it could be larger depending on your situation. It could be about a relationship or work or your family, depending on what you are currently focused on.
Either way, the energy is supportive if you can understand that having this new outlook means that shift or change needed to happen. You are not a victim. You are, in fact, armed with more information to expand your life. It’s helpful to be present and grounded as much as you can. The energetic weather may be a little windy, so you want to be connected to yourself.
Later on this week, we refine:
Then the rest of the week, perhaps as a result of this mindset shift, the energy looks like a continuation of the refining of a relationship or work situation from last week, but with a little more boost of clarity. Even more information is coming in to help you get more clear about what you want. The story is unfolding, and the deeper desires of what you truly want are coming through.
Some of this may be a process of finding where you aren’t claiming your power in a situation. For instance, it could be a relationship where you're people pleasing instead of figuring out what you need. You may find yourself figuring out the structure of what makes you happy in relationships in general. Do you need more freedom or more boundaries? This is all becoming more clear to you.
Or maybe, you have your own business and you realize you’ve been very focused on making sure your customers don’t go away as opposed to what you really want to offer. There’s nothing wrong with wanting to put out the best product, or if you work for someone else, doing a great job. But if you're shying away from what brings you joy at work, the reason you started your job in the first place, then you are out of alignment with your purpose. You have every right to have a job where the people at work, or your customers, are pleased—and you're happy, too.
Another element of this that may come up are your ideas of what larger concepts, such as success or fulfillment, actually mean to you. And those are just two examples—it could be anything from body image to happiness in general. The assessment of structure for our life in various ways is a theme coming up right now.
I had a client who was comparing her perceived lack of success to someone else’s success. I saw that her idea of success looked like a house that had nothing in it. The outside was very clear, but inside, it was actually empty. This meant that for her, success felt like it was real only if people could see it and it had an external shape, but internally she didn’t know what it meant for her.
We talked about how it would be helpful for her to start valuing her creativity and the process of what she was creating so that she could feel an internal sense of fulfillment. This led her to realize that the outside perception was only a distraction, and further, not satisfying in and of itself. This is a perfect example of some of the examinations that may come up this week.
Small steps are the key, not just this week, but in the coming months ahead. It’s so important that we value the process that isn’t just shiny and fast, but also the slower ways in which getting to know ourselves can be so important and transformational in the long run.
Tool to try this week:
This week, connecting to our bodies and being present will help us better metabolize and understand the information coming in. I suggest doing things that bring us into our bodies with joy, such as:
- Dancing in your kitchen
- Connecting to nature
- Getting together with friends who make you laugh
- Walking outside without shoes and consciously connecting to the Earth
- Consciously taking deep breaths
- Spending time with animals
The takeaway
This week we may be surprised with information that helps us better figure out what we want from both a specific situation, and also bigger concepts like love, success, or fulfillment in general.