Why This Intuitive Says We Could Be Shocked By New Clarity This Week

Then the rest of the week, perhaps as a result of this mindset shift, the energy looks like a continuation of the refining of a relationship or work situation from last week, but with a little more boost of clarity. Even more information is coming in to help you get more clear about what you want. The story is unfolding, and the deeper desires of what you truly want are coming through.

Some of this may be a process of finding where you aren’t claiming your power in a situation. For instance, it could be a relationship where you're people pleasing instead of figuring out what you need. You may find yourself figuring out the structure of what makes you happy in relationships in general. Do you need more freedom or more boundaries? This is all becoming more clear to you.

Or maybe, you have your own business and you realize you’ve been very focused on making sure your customers don’t go away as opposed to what you really want to offer. There’s nothing wrong with wanting to put out the best product, or if you work for someone else, doing a great job. But if you're shying away from what brings you joy at work, the reason you started your job in the first place, then you are out of alignment with your purpose. You have every right to have a job where the people at work, or your customers, are pleased—and you're happy, too.

Another element of this that may come up are your ideas of what larger concepts, such as success or fulfillment, actually mean to you. And those are just two examples—it could be anything from body image to happiness in general. The assessment of structure for our life in various ways is a theme coming up right now.

I had a client who was comparing her perceived lack of success to someone else’s success. I saw that her idea of success looked like a house that had nothing in it. The outside was very clear, but inside, it was actually empty. This meant that for her, success felt like it was real only if people could see it and it had an external shape, but internally she didn’t know what it meant for her.

We talked about how it would be helpful for her to start valuing her creativity and the process of what she was creating so that she could feel an internal sense of fulfillment. This led her to realize that the outside perception was only a distraction, and further, not satisfying in and of itself. This is a perfect example of some of the examinations that may come up this week.

Small steps are the key, not just this week, but in the coming months ahead. It’s so important that we value the process that isn’t just shiny and fast, but also the slower ways in which getting to know ourselves can be so important and transformational in the long run.