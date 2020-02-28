The Insidious Type Of Sexual Abuse You Might Be Ignoring

Overt sexual trauma is exactly what it sounds like: "hands-on" sex abuse. Covert sexual abuse is more subtle. First written about by psychologist Ken Adams, Ph.D., covert sexual abuse is the surreptitious, indirect, sexualized use or abuse of a child by a parent, stepparent, or any other long-term caregiver. It's commonly referred to as emotional incest or convert incest because it involves indirect (not hands-on) sexuality—sexuality that is implied or suggested rather than physically acted out.

With emotional incest, the child is used by the adult for emotional fulfillment. In other words, the child is forced to support the abusive adult by serving as a trusted confidante or an "emotional spouse." Although there is no direct sexual touch, these emotional enmeshment relationships have a sexualized undertone, with the parent expressing overly graphic interest in the child's physical development and sexual characteristics or betraying the child's boundaries through invasions of privacy, sexualized conversations, and the like.