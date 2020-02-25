Do Electrolytes Actually Reduce Nausea & Cramps? New Study Digs In

Electrolyte supplements—which can be taken in pill, powder, or liquid form—have long been recognized as a way to replenish electrolytes, like sodium, after athletes sweat them out.

“Electrolyte supplements are promoted as preventing nausea and [muscle] cramping caused by low salt levels, but this is a false paradigm,” said Grant Lipman, M.D., lead author of the study. Along with drinking lots of water, athletes have been taking electrolytes to prevent electrolyte imbalances and dizziness from overexertion.

Not only has their ability to prevent illness and improve performance yet to be proven, Lipman also said “if diluted with too much water [electrolytes] can be dangerous.”