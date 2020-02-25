mindbodygreen

Dismiss
News

Do Electrolytes Actually Reduce Nausea & Cramps? New Study Digs In

Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant By Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.
Woman Drinking Water

Image by Felix Hug / Stocksy

February 25, 2020 — 23:33 PM

From young kids after soccer practice to cross-country endurance athletes, the idea of replenishing electrolytes with sports drinks has long been used for athletic recovery. But do those electrolyte supplements really have any benefits? A new study published in the Clinical Journal of Sports Medicine said probably not.

Researchers from the Stanford University School of Medicine found electrolyte supplements might not actually help athletes as much as previously thought. 

What are electrolytes supposed to do?

Electrolyte supplements—which can be taken in pill, powder, or liquid form—have long been recognized as a way to replenish electrolytes, like sodium, after athletes sweat them out. 

“Electrolyte supplements are promoted as preventing nausea and [muscle] cramping caused by low salt levels, but this is a false paradigm,” said Grant Lipman, M.D., lead author of the study. Along with drinking lots of water, athletes have been taking electrolytes to prevent electrolyte imbalances and dizziness from overexertion. 

Not only has their ability to prevent illness and improve performance yet to be proven, Lipman also said “if diluted with too much water [electrolytes] can be dangerous.”

Article continues below

What are the dangers?

Though electrolytes are often taken to ensure sodium levels never dip too low, spiking those levels too high can be just as dangerous. The study focused on both extremes of electrolyte imbalance. 

Hypernatremia is caused by a rise in sodium levels associated with dehydration, and can lead to dizziness and vomiting. On the other hand, exercise-associated hyponatremia (EAH), is caused by a drop in sodium levels from drinking too much water during exercise. EAH can lead to seizures, altered mental states, and other health problems. 

"Most athletes worry about dehydration, but that won't kill you," Lipman said. “The reality is dehydration is not as dangerous as overhydrating.” 

What did the researchers find?

Unfortunately, electrolyte supplements cannot protect athletes from things like EAH or other illnesses. Researchers analyzed 266 ultramarathoners—aka people who run 155 miles through extreme weather and environmental conditions within seven days. 

On the last day the researchers took a blood test to examine sodium levels. Results showed 41 athletes had sodium imbalances, including 11 with EAH (too little sodium) and 30 with dehydration and too much sodium. “Overhydrating can reduce electrolyte levels, and electrolyte supplements aren't going to protect you,” Lipman said. 

Article continues below

So how do athletes maintain a healthy electrolyte balance?

According to the findings, training for longer distances, maintaining a lower body mass, and avoiding overhydration are more promising factors in preventing imbalance than electrolyte supplements. 

Since 98 participants ran in temperatures averaging 93 degrees Fahrenheit, and 88% of the sodium imbalances occurred during hot races, Lipman said “You have to be smart while exercising, especially in the heat when you are sweating more and have greater hydration requirements.” 

Co-author of the study and one of the ultramarathoners, Patrick Burns, M.D. said he won’t stop using electrolytes while training, but it does raise questions about their benefits. Listening to your body, according to Lipman, is the best way to weigh in on your health during these extreme sports. “Stop drinking if you feel bloated or nauseous. Drink to thirst, not at regularly scheduled intervals.”

Thirsting for more? Here are some foods that will help you stay hydrated, plus tips to aid your recovery.

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Abby Moore
Abby Moore mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine. She has...

More On This Topic

Routines

You're Probably Stretching Wrong — Here's How To Keep Your Joints Healthy

Kaita Mrazek, RYT-200 & Bonnie Crotzer, RYT-200
You're Probably Stretching Wrong — Here's How To Keep Your Joints Healthy
Routines

Alleviate Lower-Back Pain & Calm Your Nervous System With This Ancient Yoga Practice

Sara Lindberg, M.Ed., B.S.
Alleviate Lower-Back Pain & Calm Your Nervous System With This Ancient Yoga Practice
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Change-Makers

10 Things The Writers Of The Paris Agreement Want You To Do About Climate Change

Christiana Figueres
10 Things The Writers Of The Paris Agreement Want You To Do About Climate Change
Personal Growth

Which Of The 3 Emotion Traps Do You Fall Into? A Psychologist Explains

Jennifer Goldman-Wetzler, Ph.D.
Which Of The 3 Emotion Traps Do You Fall Into? A Psychologist Explains
Parenting

Two Techniques To Stop Tantrums In Their Tracks, From A Pediatrician

Jason Wachob
Two Techniques To Stop Tantrums In Their Tracks, From A Pediatrician
More Movement

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Functional Food

Study Says This Nut Supports Healthy Aging More Than Any Other

Sarah Regan
Study Says This Nut Supports Healthy Aging More Than Any Other
Integrative Health

Trouble Sleeping? How Pink Noise Can Help Get You Some R&R Tonight

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
Trouble Sleeping? How Pink Noise Can Help Get You Some R&R Tonight
Integrative Health

Probiotic Labels, Decoded: A Guide To The Most Common Strains

Lindsay Boyers
Probiotic Labels, Decoded: A Guide To The Most Common Strains
Functional Food

This Is How You Make Sure Your Spices Don't Go Bad, From An Expert

Sarah Regan
This Is How You Make Sure Your Spices Don't Go Bad, From An Expert
Recipes

These Sweet Potato Pizzas Will Become Your New Weeknight Dinner Staple

Rachel Mansfield
These Sweet Potato Pizzas Will Become Your New Weeknight Dinner Staple
Integrative Health

Can Essential Oils Actually Ease Headaches? We Sniffed Out The Science

Annie Daly
Can Essential Oils Actually Ease Headaches? We Sniffed Out The Science
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/electrolytes-might-not-actually-help-with-nausea-and-cramps

Your article and new folder have been saved!