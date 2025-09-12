Can Compression Leggings Really Improve Your Digestion & Circulation?
Confession: I've shelled out +$200 for a lymphatic drainage massage—and honestly, I noticed a huge difference in my body afterward.
Per experts, the pricey treatments can stimulate lymph flow, promote circulation, reduce swelling, and flush out toxic waste, among other perks.
But what if you could get the same enticing benefits without leaving your home (or shelling out hundreds)? The Elastique L'Original 27" Leggings are designed to do just that.
Always the skeptic, I've spent the last year testing these lymphatic drainage leggings—and this brand is on to something.
As I go about my day, I can feel the (surprisingly comfortable) leggings going to work on my lymphatic system, stimulating circulation through supportive gradient compression and tiny beads sewn into the fabric.
Allow me to explain why you won't regret adding the Elastique L'Original leggings to your collection.
Wait, what's a lymphatic system?
What are the benefits of lymphatic massage?
Your lymphatic system is heavily dependent on movement to stay at optimal performance—and when things get sluggish, massages are an effective way to aid in the body's natural detox process.
Ivonne Boujaoude, DNM, health coach at Modern Holistic Health, previously told mindbodygreen lymphatic massages to support the immune system, improve digestion, calm the nervous system, and can even improve the appearance of the skin. The treatments are also thought to reduce bloat.
One study found that a combination of lymphatic massage1 and compression decreased swelling in lymphedema patients, and there is some evidence that lymphatic massage can help with symptoms of insomnia, fibromyalgia, and orthopedic injuries2.
How I tested the leggings
To be completely frank, these leggings sat in my closet for a good month before I tried them.
I'm always eager to try new trends that promise to enhance my well-being, but I had some doubts about a pair of leggings stimulating lymphatic drainage.
But now I'm singing a different tune. Over the past year, I've worn the leggings for walks, Pilates classes, strength training, and just lounging around—and I'm eager for additional pairs.
- The design: These leggings have tiny beads sewn into the fabric, strategically placed to promote lymphatic drainage in the areas where fluid often accumulates. The brand calls on compression technology, with a tighter fit around the ankle that's meant to direct circulation back up your leg and toward the heart.
- They feel like a massage: I was nervous the unique design would feel intrusive, but the beads don't bother me at all. In fact, it feels like a very subtle massage—and sometimes I can even feel them working in real time, with enhanced circulation and speedier digestion.
- They stay put: There are few things that bother me more than leggings that require constant adjustments. Thankfully, I've worn these during all types of workouts with no slipping or discomfort.
- They help my legs recover after workouts: I enjoy the feeling of wearing these leggings during a workout, but I also love wearing them after a tough day of training. I often put them on after a long run when I can feel the fluid build up in my legs for instant relief.
- They make my skin feel smoother: Likely the most unexpected benefit, I swear these leggings have actually made my skin softer—and other testers agree! One reviewer says she's seen a visible reduction in cellulite since wearing them regularly.
- I feel the benefits at the end of the day: I typically end my day with my legs up the wall, and I used to immediately feel all the extra fluid draining from my ankles down to my thighs—but I'm shocked by the difference I feel on the days when I wore my leggings. There's noticeably less fluid buildup.
- They're great for travel: My legs are typically swollen for at least a day after air travel, but I recently wore these leggings on a five-hour flight and felt a significant difference.
Clearly I'm a fan—and I'm not the only one. These leggings are fairly new, and they've already amassed more than 350 reviews and a 4.84 overall rating.
- "These are perfect. The compression is exactly as it should be. The microperles give my legs a gentle massage as I wear them."
- "I love these leggings. Great for recovery. Wear them after a long run or hard workout. Anytime my legs are tired, I put them on and feel so much better."
- "I would purchase in every color if I could! I love these so much!"
- "These leggings are incredible! Now I wear Elastique leggings exclusively and have purchased a total of four pairs in different colors. Not only do my legs feel more energized, I love the compression fit and my skin looks firmer and healthier."
- "I love these leggings, I am telling all my friends about them. Wore them on a flight to Mexico and had none of the usual swelling when I arrived. I have also noticed improved texture on my legs, dimpling and the look of cellulite are dramatically reduced. I’ll be getting this in other colors ASAP."
- "Great support. My lymphedema has improved since wearing them."
A few things I’d change
I truly do love these leggings, but I wouldn't be a true activewear connoisseur if I didn't have a few caveats.
- They were a bit difficult to get on: Almost like they needed to be broken in, I had some trouble getting these leggings on at first. I attribute this to the compression design—but after a wear or two, the leggings fit my body perfectly and they've gotten more comfortable with time.
- They leave divots on your skin: The beads leave tiny imprints on your skin. It doesn't bother me that much—mine always fade within an hour—but I wouldn't plan on changing straight into shorts or a skirt post-wear.
- You can see the pearls from close up: Other reviews say the pearls are not visible at all from the outside, but I beg to differ! You can definitely see the pearls from close up in bright light. My friends say it's not super noticeable—but you may want to opt for a darker color (black or navy) if the texture bothers you.
The takeaway
Sure, they're pricier than your average workout leggings—but (if you're anything like me and many reviewers) once you try these leggings, you'll be ready to shell out for multiples.
The Elastique L'Original Leggings promote better circulation and speedier digestion, and they've helped my skin feel smoother. Oh, and I'm saving money on professional massages.