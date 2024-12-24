Skip to Content
Beauty

Eau de Toilette vs. Eau de Parfum: What To Know About The Two

Alexandra Engler
Alexandra Engler
December 24, 2024
By Alexandra Engler
Senior Beauty & Lifestyle Director
Alexandra Engler is the senior beauty and lifestyle director at mindbodygreen and host of the beauty podcast Clean Beauty School. Previously, she's held beauty roles at Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, SELF, and Cosmopolitan; her byline has appeared in Esquire, Sports Illustrated, and Allure.com.
The Difference Between Eau de Toilette and Eau de Parfum
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Ah, little is more exciting than finding your signature scent—something that just suits you. And with all the variety that comes with fragrance, wading the waters of perfume can often feel like a daunting task.

From scent profiles to notes hierarchy—not to mention deciphering between "clean" and "natural" labels—the semantics surrounding fragrance aren't always totally clear. 

Enter: eau de toilette and eau de parfum (sometimes written as EDT and EDP). These two labels are often slapped on after the fragrances' official name and actually can help you decode a lot about the product. 

Here, we deep dive into what these mean and the differences between them. 

What's the difference between eau de toilette and eau de parfum? 

The primary distinction between the two is how strong they smell and how long they last. These differences are due to the percentage of fragrance in the juice: "The key difference is the concentration of fragrance oil and therefore how long it will last on the skin," says Margot Humbert, senior vice president of global at philosophy (the brand is in the process of removing select ingredients from their fragrances, like parabens, and moving toward cleaner formulas).

EDPs typically being the stronger and longer-lasting of the two, as they have a higher concentration of oil, around 25% of fragrance oil in the potions. EDTs are often known for their lighter, airier variations, with about 15% of fragrance oil. 

Do they smell similarly?

In short: sometimes. Given eau de parfums have a higher concentration of oils, their scent will be stronger, as we've noted; but as for the overall scent profile, if the notes and relative strength of the notes are the same, then the two EDP and EDT will smell very similarly—just to varying potency. 

However, in some EDT and EDP variations, the perfumer will change what notes are more pronounced, and in this case, the final profile will be different. "Fragrance notes may also be amplified for a more intense facet of the original," notes Humbert. For example, if a fragrance has a heavy musk base in its EDP, but the perfumer highlights a lighter wood note base in the EDT, the fragrances will smell differently. However, when this happens the EDP and EDT sister scents usually smell pretty close to each other, even if a few notes have been changed. 

How do you know which one is right for you?

Well, this comes down to taste, like all matters of fragrance really. "[Eau de parfums] tend to be for the woman who is feeling bold and wants to make a statement with a longer-lasting scent," says Humbert. While eau de toilettes are more for the person who enjoys subtle scents or even is perhaps sensitive to strong smells.  

As for knowing where you fall on this spectrum, a few key questions to ask yourself from Humbert:

  • How long do you want the fragrance to last on your skin?
  • Do you want people to notice you when you walk into a room, or do you prefer a more subtle air?

"If they answer 'long' to the first question or 'I want people to notice my fragrance' to the second question," says Humbert, "you know they most probably prefer an eau de parfum." 

Why is there normally a price difference?

Simple: "The higher percentage fragrance oils, the higher cost of the fragrance," says Humbert. This is merely a case of higher price due to higher production cost—not an indication that one is fancier or more deserving of a bigger price tag. Stick to what you like, and if that means you have to pay a bit more for an eau de parfum, also know that it usually comes with longer wear time (read: less reapplying). 

The takeaway

The difference between the two is nothing to get hung up about: If you like the way a fragrance smells, then that should be all the motivation you need to wear it. However, it does help to understand the difference between the two so you know what to expect in terms of price point, potency, and longevity. And if you need help finding one, here are our favorite clean perfumes and exactly how to apply them—plus how to make it last longer.

