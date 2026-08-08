The Eating Habit Linked To 8 Extra Years Of Life & It Has Nothing To Do With Superfoods
At mindbodygreen, we've diligently covered nutrition science for years. Throughout that time, we've covered the pros and cons of various foods, belabored over what foods might earn us the highest ROI, and zeroed in specific food groups, nutrients, and foods.
We aren't the only ones: The wellness world has long been obsessed with individual superfoods, the idea that one ingredient holds the key to a longer life. But new research1 suggests we may be honing in on the wrong focus.
It's not which food you eat. It's how you're eating them. Allow us to explain.
About the study
Most nutrition research asks how closely someone follows a named diet. Think: the MIND diet, the Mediterranean, Keto, Paleo, and the list goes on. This study took a different approach.
Researchers used machine learning (a type of AI that finds patterns in large datasets) to map how Canadians actually eat, letting the data reveal natural food combinations rather than measuring people against a predetermined template.
The data came from two large Canadian nutrition surveys. Researchers tracked a subset of participants through 2017, linking their records to death and hospital data.
The algorithm then analyzed which foods people actually eat together in everyday life, not just which individual foods they eat.
What the AI uncovered
The algorithm identified three distinct eating patterns among Canadian adults.
The first was the vegetable-rich (VR) pattern, a plant-heavy way of eating.
- It is an eating pattern built around allium vegetables (think onions, garlic, and leeks), with cruciferous vegetables, orange and red vegetables, legumes, pasta and rice, soup, and vegetable oils all part of the mix.
- People who scored high on this pattern also tended to eat less fast food.
The second was the high-sugary beverage and low fruit (HSBLF) pattern.
- This centered on sugary drinks.
- Refined grains and salty snacks tended to go hand-in-hand with those drinks.
- Whole grains, whole fruits, water, yogurt, and nuts and seeds went in the opposite direction. People who drank more sugary beverages tended to eat less of these foods.
The third was the high-fat breakfast (HFB) pattern.
- This was built around solid fats, coffee, sugar, processed meat, eggs, and even sweet items, like pancakes and waffles.
- Tea was the only food that showed an inverse relationship with this pattern.
The pattern linked to up to 8 more years of life
Perhaps a bit unsurprisingly, people who scored highest on the vegetable-rich pattern had roughly 51% lower risk of dying from any cause and about 45% lower risk of a cardiovascular event, compared to those with the lowest scores.
At age 45, that translated to up to 8.3 extra years of life for females and 6.1 for males.
The sugary-beverage pattern went the other direction. Higher scores were linked to a 31% higher risk of all-cause mortality overall, and 39% higher among males, with up to 3.0 years of life lost for males and 1.7 years for females.
Notably, this pattern wasn't significantly tied to just cardiovascular disease specifically; the mortality risk was broader than that.
The high-fat breakfast pattern had no significant link to mortality or CVD risk. That's likely because its foods pull in opposite directions: coffee has been associated with lower mortality in other research, while processed meat has been linked to higher risk.
Even so, higher scores were associated with modestly shorter life expectancy, about 1.0 year lost for females and 0.8 years for males.
An important note about the study:
How to eat more like the healthiest pattern
This isn't about following a new named diet. It's about nudging your overall eating pattern toward what the vegetable-rich community looked like, gradually, in ways that actually fit your life.
- Build around alliums and colorful vegetables: Onions, garlic, leeks, broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, and bell peppers formed the foundation of the healthiest eating pattern. Aim to include at least one at most meals, alongside other nutrient-dense foods.
- Add legumes regularly: Lentils, chickpeas, black beans, and edamame were all common in the vegetable-rich pattern. They're an easy way to add more fiber and plant protein, whether in soups, grain bowls, or salads.
- Swap sugary drinks for water or whole fruit: This is one of the clearest shifts the data supports. People who drank more sugar-sweetened beverages also tended to eat fewer whole grains and fruits. Replacing a sugary drink with water or a piece of fruit can improve your overall eating pattern.
- Think about your plate, not individual "superfoods": The biggest benefits came from an overall dietary pattern rich in vegetables, legumes, whole grains, nuts, and other nutrient-dense foods.
- Go plant-forward, not necessarily plant-exclusive: A plant-forward diet can still include foods like yogurt, eggs, fish, poultry, or lean red meat as part of a balanced, longevity-supportive eating pattern.
The takeaway
The vegetable-rich pattern linked to up to 8 more years of life wasn't built around any single ingredient. It was built around healthy, whole food combinations eaten together consistently. That's the shift the data supports.