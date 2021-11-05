For Women Over 65, This Eating Habit Could Harm Heart Health

The cross-sectional study, which was published this week, used data from the 2016 Korea National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey to explore the link between the risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD) and eating alone.

Using data from a pool of nearly 600 menopausal participants over age 65, they compared the health behaviors and nutritional status of women who ate alone versus those who ate with others.

The team noted that previous research shows that people tend to eat more quickly when they're alone—and also tend to eat more in some cases. Eating alone may also be linked with a higher risk of abdominal obesity, elevated blood pressure, poor mental health, and depression—which has in turn been linked with increased risk of cardiovascular disease independently.