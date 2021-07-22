You'll Want To Eat More Of This Nut For The Sake Of Your Metabolic Health

The study looked at the effects of almond consumption in 275 young adults between 16 and 25 years old living in Mumbai, India. Each of the participants had metabolic markers which indicate they have prediabetes. The researchers set out to determine how nutritional intervention via healthy snacks could support their metabolic health.

The participants were randomly split into two groups: one group was given 56 grams of raw almonds daily (approximately 46 nuts), while the control group was given a snack made of whole wheat flour, chickpea flour, salt, and Indian spices. Aside from eating their respective snacks twice a day, the participants were asked to maintain their regular lifestyle, including diet and exercise patterns.

The study was conducted over the course of 90 days. At the end of the trial, the almond group showed a significant reduction in glycosylated hemoglobin levels (AKA HbA1c, a marker for glucose control) and total cholesterol, as well as an increase in good cholesterol levels. Though not statistically significant, the almond group also saw a reduction in the inflammatory marker, IL-6.