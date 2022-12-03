This Droplette Micro-Infuser Makes Skin Care Way More Effective (& It's 66% Off)
Cyber Monday may be over—but the best beauty deals haven’t come to an end. Some brands have extended their discounts beyond the shopping holiday, while others have upped the ante by offering sale prices that are even better than their Black Friday counterparts.
One such brand is the beauty tech company Droplette. All the buzz in the beauty community right now, Droplette created a micro-infuser skin care tool that transforms liquid serums into a micro mist. Per the brand, this vapourization allows active ingredients to penetrate the skin up to 20x deeper than your typical topical.
And while the Droplette normally costs $299, the high-tech gadget is exclusively available to mindbodygreen readers for just $99 with promo code MBGMINT. While there is a catch to the promo—it only applies to the mint blue device—the deal is your perfect opportunity to test out the new trending tool for 66% off.
Why the Droplette stands out.
Droplette’s microinfusion technology is the key to its success. Initially developed by two PhD scientists to help treat Epidermolysis Bullos (a genetic skin condition), it creates an ultra-fine mist that’s 100x times thinner than a single strand of hair.
At this microscopic size, the active ingredients are propelled towards the skin and then broken down even smaller upon contact, allowing them to pass through the skin’s barrier all the way to the dermis. Not only does this ensure the liquid serum doesn’t just sit on top of skin, it also speeds up results.
Another perk? It means you can also benefit from ingredients that are traditionally too large to be absorbed by the skin, such as collagen. Delivered in the Collagen Hydrofiller treatment, the molecule is broken down with the rest of the active ingredients into tiny droplets that easily penetrate the skin—providing a more direct way to get a boost of the protein.
A rundown of Droplette’s skin care treatments.
Altogether the brand offers six six care treatments: retinol, glycolic acid, tranexamic acid, lip plumpers, collagen, and growth factors. (The last of which our beauty director Alexandra Engler was most excited to test.) Regardless of the capsule selected, their formulas never include silicone, phthalates, sulfates, or parabens.
What’s more, the treatments are rated on a sensitivity scale adopted from the Clinician Erythema Assessment 5-point Grading Scale1. This allows new users to better understand the intensity of the formula before trying it (although you should always speak with your dermatologist before starting a new regime).
If you’d rather shop by goal than ingredient, you can also turn to the brand’s bundles, which focus on targets like wrinkle repair, hydration, and detoxing. Each 2-week treatment includes 24 capsules, which are delivered in preset and color-coded order to minimize confusion.
And if there were any doubts about the effectiveness of the micro-infuser, Droplette puts them to rest with clinically validated results. You can check out the full page for details, but a few of the highlights include 100% of participants in a 4-week trial of the Radiant Detox Regimen seeing improved skin elasticity and hydration.
A note on sustainability.
There’s plenty of reason to get excited about the hype behind Droplette, but it’s worth noting that microinfusion treatment does leave behind tiny plastic capsules after each use. Luckily the brand operates a recycling program, allowing you to send back any empty capsules. In select areas, the HDPE capsules are also curbside recyclable.
The takeaway.
If you’re ready to spruce up your skin care routine in the New Year or simply want to give a gift that impresses, there’s never been a better time for you to buy the Droplette Micro-Infuser. It’s currently on sale for just $99 with code MBGMINT—even cheaper than Black Friday—and every order ships free. Happy misting!
