This Droplette Micro-Infuser Makes Skin Care Way More Effective (& It's 66% Off)
All the buzz in the beauty community right now, this Droplette micro-infuser skin care tool transforms liquid serums into a micro mist. Per the brand, this vapourization allows active ingredients to penetrate the skin up to 20x deeper than your typical topical.
And while the Droplette starter sets normally start at $249, mindbodygreen readers can get 40% with code MBG. The deal specifically applies to starter sets—so it's your perfect opportunity to test out the trending tool.
Why the Droplette stands out
Droplette's microinfusion technology is the key to its success. Initially developed by two Ph.D. scientists to help treat Epidermolysis Bullos (a genetic skin condition), it creates an ultra-fine mist that's 100x times thinner than a single strand of hair.
At this microscopic size, the active ingredients are propelled toward the skin and then broken down even smaller upon contact, allowing them to pass through the skin's barrier all the way to the dermis. Not only does this ensure the liquid serum doesn'tjust sit on top of skin, but it also speeds up results.
Another perk? It means you can also benefit from ingredients that are traditionally too large to be absorbed by the skin, such as collagen. Delivered in the Collagen Hydrofiller treatment, the molecule is broken down with the rest of the active ingredients into tiny droplets that easily penetrate the skin—providing a more direct way to get a boost of the protein.
A rundown of Droplette's skin care treatments
Altogether, the brand offers six care treatments: retinol, glycolic acid, tranexamic acid, lip plumpers, collagen, and growth factors. (The last of which our beauty director Alexandra Engler was most excited to test.) Regardless of the capsule selected, their formulas never include silicone, phthalates, sulfates, or parabens.
What's more, the treatments are rated on a sensitivity scale adopted from the Clinician Erythema Assessment 5-point Grading Scale1. This allows new users to better understand the intensity of the formula before trying it (although you should always speak with your dermatologist before starting a new regimen).
If you'd rather shop by goal than ingredient, you can also turn to the brand's bundles, which focus on targets like wrinkle repair, hydration, and detoxing. Each two-week treatment includes 24 capsules, which are delivered in preset and color-coded order to minimize confusion.
And if there were any doubts about the effectiveness of the micro-infuser, Droplette puts them to rest with clinically validated results. You can check out the full page for details, but a few of the highlights include 100% of participants in a four-week trial of the Radiant Detox Regimen seeing improved skin elasticity and hydration.
A note on sustainability
There's plenty of reason to get excited about the hype behind Droplette, but it's worth noting that microinfusion treatment does leave behind tiny plastic capsules after each use. Luckily the brand operates a recycling program, allowing you to send back any empty capsules. In select areas, the HDPE capsules are also curbside recyclable.
The takeaway
If you're ready to spruce up your skin care routine in the new year or simply want to give a gift that impresses, there's never been a better time for you to buy a Droplette Micro-Infuser Starter Set. Save 40% with code MBG, and every order ships free. Happy misting!
Braelyn Wood is the Deputy Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism from Northwestern University, along with a certificate in marketing. After interning at Bustle Digital Group and Cosmopolitan, her love of products (and a good deal) led her to the commerce space, and she joined Meredith Corporation as its first health and wellness-focused shopping writer. During this time, her byline appeared in Health, Shape, InStyle, People, and Travel Leisure, as she covered topics like workout gear, home goods, and coronavirus essentials to help shoppers lead healthier lives. In her current role, she helps readers find the best deals, uncover the latest launches, and understand which items are worth the splurge (or not) from her home in Brooklyn, New York.