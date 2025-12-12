Want Better Blood Sugar? It’s Not Just What You Eat — It’s How You Eat It
We often talk about sugar as if it's one thing. But new research reveals it’s not just how much sugar you consume that matters; it's how you consume it.
A new large-scale study1 has added insight into the sugar conversation, showing that sugar in liquid form may significantly raise your risk of type 2 diabetes, while sugars from whole foods like fruit may actually have the opposite effect.
Here’s what you need to know.
Not all sugar is created equal
Researchers conducted a systematic review and meta-analysis, drawing on data from over 500,000 people across the globe, including Europe, the U.S., Asia, Australia, and Latin America.
Their mission? To untangle how different types of sugar, and more importantly, different sources of sugar, impact type 2 diabetes (T2D) risk.
They looked at both quantity and source: total sugar, added sugar, sucrose, fructose, sugar-sweetened beverages (SSBs), and fruit juice. What set this study apart was its focus on form, comparing sugar consumed from beverages versus sugar found naturally in whole foods.
Key comparisons included:
- Sugar-sweetened beverages like soda
- Fruit juice (not whole fruit)
- Sucrose and total sugars from a mix of foods
Importantly, all participants were free of type 2 diabetes at the start and followed for up to 10 years to see who developed the condition.
Drinking sugar comes with risks
So, what did they find?
- Each additional daily serving of soda or other sugary beverages was linked to a 25% higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes.
- Even fruit juice increased diabetes risk by 5% per serving.
- In contrast, consuming sugar from whole foods, such as fruit, was not only not harmful but actually linked to a lower risk of type 2 diabetes.
That’s right: the same molecule of sugar can affect your body very differently depending on whether you’re drinking it or eating it with fiber and nutrients.
Sugary beverages deliver glucose and fructose in concentrated forms without the buffering effects of fiber, protein, or fat. That leads to faster blood sugar spikes and more insulin resistance over time.
Plus, liquid sugars are easier to overconsume and less satiating, which can further disrupt metabolism.
Why whole fruits don’t have the same impact
Fruits may be high in natural sugars like fructose, but they come packaged with fiber, water, and bioactive compounds like polyphenols, which slow down digestion and improve insulin response. This protective effect explains why whole fruits like apples, oranges, and berries are associated with better blood sugar regulation and lower T2D risk.
In fact, the study found that people who consumed more total sugar from whole food sources had a 4-5% lower risk of diabetes, compared to those consuming less.
What about fruit juice?
Despite its health halo, fruit juice behaves more like soda than whole fruit in the body. It lacks fiber, is rapidly absorbed, and still packs a high sugar load. That’s why even 100% juice was associated with a modest increase in diabetes risk in the study.
Make your sweet tooth work for you
The takeaway
Sugar itself isn’t the enemy, but how and where you get it from can make a big difference for your metabolic health.
This study shows that sugars wrapped in fiber- and nutrient-rich foods may actually help protect against chronic disease. On the flip side, drinking sugar, whether from soda or fruit juice, was linked to a higher risk of type 2 diabetes, regardless of total calorie intake.
That doesn’t mean you need to overthink every sip or skip the occasional cocktail or glass of fresh juice. It's not about restriction; it's about being smart with your daily habits.
The goal isn’t perfection; it’s awareness. And when you know how different forms of sugar affect your body, you’re better equipped to enjoy the sweet things in life without compromising your long-term health.