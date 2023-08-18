Skip to content
Does Face Taping Actually Reduce Wrinkles? Plus, Other Options 

Hannah Frye
Hannah Frye
August 18, 2023
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more.
Image by Olga Kozicka / Stocksy
When I first heard about face taping to ease wrinkles, I figured it was another passing fad, but the hack has seemed to stick around and gain even more attention as of late.

It has even received expert approval: Below, a holistic plastic surgeon explains why face taping works and who can benefit most.  

Does face taping help reduce wrinkles?

Face taping may help to ease wrinkle appearance, but not by smoothing them overnight (as many people think). 

“Just putting tape over your wrinkles will not make your wrinkles smoother,” board-certified plastic surgeon Anthony Youn, M.D., recently explained via TikTok.

In the clip, Youn reacts to another video from content creator, @likalifestylee, sharing positive results from using the patches on her forehead lines. 

The results from consistent use show less movement on the forehead area when the user raises her brows, hinting at a similar effect to Botox.

While they may not work like the aforementioned skin treatment, that doesn’t mean face taping is useless. In fact, tape can be extremely helpful for expression wrinkles, like those in the original video. “They can act as a reminder for you not to crinkle those muscles that create those lines,” Youn says. 

The less often you move those facial muscles, the smoother your wrinkles will appear over time. That being said, they’re more beneficial for dynamic wrinkles than simply age-related fine lines. 

However, be sure to test the tape on a small patch of skin before applying all over, just to ensure you don’t have sensitivity to the adhesives.

Other ways to encourage tighter skin

You don’t have to reduce your wrinkles at all, if they don't bother you. However, there are ways to encourage tighter skin far beyond patches, if that’s what you’re after—many of which can also benefit your overall skin health. Here are a few ideas: 

The takeaway

Using face tape may ease the appearance of dynamic wrinkles, because it helps encourage less movement on the face, thus alleviating the depth of those fine lines. So folks looking to tighten their skin from other kinds of fine lines (yes, there are multiple different types) should opt for other techniques—here are a few more to consider

