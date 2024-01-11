As for why some relationships become sexless, it often has to do with “a build-up of stressors, a build-up of turn-offs and a lack of ‘exciters’ and turn-ons,” explains Kerner. “Couples today find that their energy has to be distributed in so many different areas, whether it's work, parenting, maintaining a household, or other family matters, and that very little time gets allocated to the self-actualization of the relationship. Many couples are under the false illusion that sex is something that's just sort of natural and organic and not something that you need to tend to. It just sort of takes care of itself and should happen automatically. That’s a myth.”