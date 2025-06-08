There's always diet and exercise: Eating a balanced diet and moving your body are two things that are rarely overrated. Try exercising earlier in the morning or later in the evening, when temperatures aren't peaking and sunshine is less powerful. Rosenthal also suggests finding an exercise routine that you actually enjoy so you're more likely to stick to it (and have fun). Summer is also a wonderful time to find fresh, local produce. He suggests eating a diet of proteins, vegetables, unprocessed foods, and complex carbohydrates. (You may want to cut back on sugar, too, as he says people with SAD are more likely to crave sweets for a quick energy boost that crashes later.) You'll also want to consider supplementing your vitamin D intake if you aren't already. Vitamin D helps regulate the production of thyroid hormones, and thyroid functioning can be "abnormally low" in people with summer SAD, Rosenthal says. Here are some supplements that can get your levels back on track quickly.