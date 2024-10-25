First, a note on pore strips: Even store-bought strips can be, well, stripping. As board-certified dermatologist Hadley King, M.D., has previously told mbg, they can cause irritation if you're not super careful. "The adhesive can traumatize the skin, so be sure to use them carefully and follow the instructions," she says. And sure, peeling off a pore strip might feel pretty satisfying, but they don't actually do anything to stop those blackheads from dusting your nose. "Pore strips can temporarily remove top layers of dead skin cells, but they won't do anything to prevent the buildup of blackheads," King adds. (To get to the root of those plugs, a good exfoliation routine is your best bet).