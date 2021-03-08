mindbodygreen

Beauty
Try This: A DIY Cranberry & Which Hazel Toner For Clear Skin

Try This: A DIY Cranberry & Which Hazel Toner For Clear Skin

Stephanie Gerber
Contributing writer By Stephanie Gerber
Stephanie Gerber is the author of Hello Gorgeous: 75 Fabulous DIY Facials You Can Do At Home.
Image by HelloGorgeous

March 8, 2021 — 20:15 PM

Whether you want to add a fresh, juicy twist to your skin care routine or just love the idea of a cranberry toner, this recipe will serve you well. The antioxidants and vitamins in cranberries come together to make a true treat for your skin. 

Plus, toners can round out your skin care routine quite nicely: They purify the skin, balance your face after washing, add an extra layer of actives, and prep the skin for the next steps.

How to make a DIY cranberry toner.

Potent witch hazel can help tend to acne and inflammation—and any astringency concerns are then buffered with the hydrating rosewater or hydrosol and antioxidant-rich cranberry. (Note: If you plan to use the rosewater variation of this recipe, you can make your own using the recipe on page 53 from the book listed below.)

Materials

  • 2 tablespoons rosewater or lavender hydrosol
  • ½ cup witch hazel
  • 2 tablespoons cranberry juice 

Tools

  • Funnel
  • 6-ounce (180-mL) bottle or spray bottle 

Directions

  1. Measure out 4 ounces (115 mL) of witch hazel and pour into a bowl.
  2. Add the cranberry juice and rosewater or lavender hydrosol, then stir.
  3. Using a funnel, slowly pour the mixture into a clean 6-ounce (180-mL) bottle.
  4. Apply to the face for 10 minutes before rinsing with warm water. Follow with your usual moisturizer and skin care routine.
  5. Let the liquid absorb into your skin before applying moisturizer. Store in the refrigerator for 2 to 4 weeks. 

Hello Gorgeous: 75 Fabulous DIY Facials You Can Do At Home by Stephanie Gerber © 2021 Weldon Owen.

