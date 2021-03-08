Try This: A DIY Cranberry & Which Hazel Toner For Clear Skin
Whether you want to add a fresh, juicy twist to your skin care routine or just love the idea of a cranberry toner, this recipe will serve you well. The antioxidants and vitamins in cranberries come together to make a true treat for your skin.
Plus, toners can round out your skin care routine quite nicely: They purify the skin, balance your face after washing, add an extra layer of actives, and prep the skin for the next steps.
How to make a DIY cranberry toner.
Potent witch hazel can help tend to acne and inflammation—and any astringency concerns are then buffered with the hydrating rosewater or hydrosol and antioxidant-rich cranberry. (Note: If you plan to use the rosewater variation of this recipe, you can make your own using the recipe on page 53 from the book listed below.)
Materials
- 2 tablespoons rosewater or lavender hydrosol
- ½ cup witch hazel
- 2 tablespoons cranberry juice
Tools
- Funnel
- 6-ounce (180-mL) bottle or spray bottle
Directions
- Measure out 4 ounces (115 mL) of witch hazel and pour into a bowl.
- Add the cranberry juice and rosewater or lavender hydrosol, then stir.
- Using a funnel, slowly pour the mixture into a clean 6-ounce (180-mL) bottle.
- Apply to the face for 10 minutes before rinsing with warm water. Follow with your usual moisturizer and skin care routine.
- Let the liquid absorb into your skin before applying moisturizer. Store in the refrigerator for 2 to 4 weeks.
Hello Gorgeous: 75 Fabulous DIY Facials You Can Do At Home by Stephanie Gerber © 2021 Weldon Owen.
