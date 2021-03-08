Whether you want to add a fresh, juicy twist to your skin care routine or just love the idea of a cranberry toner, this recipe will serve you well. The antioxidants and vitamins in cranberries come together to make a true treat for your skin.

Plus, toners can round out your skin care routine quite nicely: They purify the skin, balance your face after washing, add an extra layer of actives, and prep the skin for the next steps.