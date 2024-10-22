Skip to Content
Recipes

Chicken Salad Gets A Modern Makeover In This Herby, Vegetable-Packed Recipe

Melissa Ben-Ishay
Melissa Ben-Ishay
October 22, 2024
By Melissa Ben-Ishay
CEO and co-founder of Baked by Melissa
Melissa Ben-Ishay is the CEO and co-founder of Baked by Melissa, the NYC-based dessert brand famous for its handcrafted bite-size cupcakes and treats
Chicken Salad
Image by Ashley Sears
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Crunchy, salty pickles are an incredible addition to so many meals. The acidity helps cut fattiness, and even a small amount adds so much flavor. Adding fresh dill and briny pickles to chicken salad takes it from ordinary to addictive. There's just the right amount of crunch from extra veggies (carrots, celery, and the pickles) and a tangy bite from the mustard. I prefer to serve it as an open-face sandwich since you get two sandwiches for the price of one— meaning more delicious bites and more variety.

Dilly Chicken Salad on Toast

Makes 4 cups chicken salad

Serves 4-6

Ingredients

For the salad:
  • 1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cooked using the Simple Grilled Chicken recipe (page 84), or you can use a rotisserie chicken
  • 2 celery stalks, finely chopped
  • 2 medium carrots, peeled and grated
  • 2 scallions, trimmed, white and light green parts finely chopped
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh dill
  • 3 small dill pickles or ½ large dill pickle, finely chopped
For the dressing:
  • Juice of 2 lemons (about ⅓ cup)
  • ⅓ cup mayonnaise
  • ¼ cup Dijon mustard
  • 1 tablespoon pickle juice
  • 1 large garlic clove, minced
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • ½ teaspoon fine sea salt
  • ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
For the toast:
  • 1 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 4 to 6 slices fresh sourdough bread
  • Lettuce, to serve
  • Tomato slices, to serve
  • Fresh dill, chopped, for garnish 

Protein check

One serving (¼) of this recipe contains about 30 grams of protein. To up the protein content, you could add a can of chickpeas, serve it with a side of cottage cheese, or up the serving size.

Directions

Make the chicken salad:
  1. Add the chicken to the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment. Shred the chicken on medium speed. If you don't have a stand mixer, place the chicken in a large bowl and shred with a hand mixer, or simply shred with two forks.
  2. Mix in the celery, carrots, scallions, dill, and pickles on low to combine.
Make the dressing:
  1. Whisk together the lemon juice, mayonnaise, mustard, pickle juice, garlic, garlic powder, salt, and pepper in a small bowl.
  2. Combine the dressing with the chicken mixture.
Prepare the toast:
  1. Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Pan-fry the bread until golden brown, 4 to 5 minutes per side. Remove the toast from the pan.
  2. Scoop the chicken salad onto the bread with the lettuce and tomato and serve open-faced. Garnish with fresh dill. 

Reprinted from Come Hungry by arrangement with William Morrow, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers. Copyright © 2024, Melissa Ben-Ishay.

