Crunchy, salty pickles are an incredible addition to so many meals. The acidity helps cut fattiness, and even a small amount adds so much flavor. Adding fresh dill and briny pickles to chicken salad takes it from ordinary to addictive. There's just the right amount of crunch from extra veggies (carrots, celery, and the pickles) and a tangy bite from the mustard. I prefer to serve it as an open-face sandwich since you get two sandwiches for the price of one— meaning more delicious bites and more variety.