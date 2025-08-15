In essence, think of the echoist as the counterpart of the narcissist. Coined by psychologist Craig Malkin, echoists are afraid to take up any space for fear of seeming narcissistic. They tend to be overgiving and do not like to receive, finding it difficult to ask for help. As a result, they can be self-effacing, overly modest, and suffer from a slew of mental health difficulties such as anxiety and depression. Because being an echoist makes them delicious bait for people with narcissistic personality disorder, when subject to abuse, having echoist traits also makes one vulnerable to trauma.