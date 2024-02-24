Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Sex

Want To Elevate Sex With Your Partner? I Swear By This Hands-Free Toy

Braelyn Wood
Author:
Braelyn Wood
February 24, 2024
Braelyn Wood
mbg Deputy Commerce Editor
By Braelyn Wood
mbg Deputy Commerce Editor
Braelyn Wood is the Deputy Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism from Northwestern University, along with a certificate in marketing.
house of wise sex gummies
Image by mbg creative
February 24, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

We talk a lot about the health benefits of orgasms—but it's time to address the elephant in the room. Research shows1 about 95% of straight men orgasm during every sexual encounter, while only 65% of heterosexual women do.

As part of the 37% of women who need clitoral stimulation2 to orgasm, I've felt this gap firsthand. And while communication with a partner goes a long way, I've found that a little extra help never hurts. And by a little extra help, I mean the hands-free Dame Eva II Vibrator.

Unlike the other best sex toys for couples, the Eva II doesn't require you to hold it in place. Instead the tiny device has flexible arms that hook under your labia. This keeps the toy firmly on top of the clitoris, where it delivers powerful vibrations right where you need them most.

And let me be the first to say, it's really, really good.

Dame Eva II

$140
dame evan ii vibrator on white background

How the Dame Eva works

When the Dame Eva arrived on my doorstep two years ago, I was skeptical. I loved the concept of the female-created vibrator, especially one that could solve my biggest qualm with partnered p-and-v intercourse. But it was so tiny.

I was used to bulkier vibrators, with loud vibrations that require a bit of noise-cancelling music; this toy's motor was barely larger than a cotton ball! Yet the waterproof toy boasted an impressive 1-hour battery life with at least three vibration settings. I figured it must have a few tricks up it's sleeve, or rather, wings.

Luckily, my disbelief was short-lived. The very first time I used the Dame Eva, I finished with my partner for the first time in three months of dating. The buzzy vibrations delivered just the right amount of stimulation, and I was seriously impressed with how well it stayed in place.

My time with that partner eventually came to an end, but Eva stuck around. Now it's my go-to for getting over nerves with a new partner (and ensuring I orgasm every time).

Dame Eva II

Battery life: 1 hour (at highest setting)

Charging time: 4 hours

Waterproof: Yes

Setting: 3 vibration intensities

Dame Eva II in the charging case on gray bedspread
Braelyn Wood / mbg creative

Does the Dame Eva stay in place?

Eva's tiny arms might be flexible, but they're still strong enough to hold the toy in place in a variety of positions and tempos. Sure, a new set-up typically requires a few seconds to adjust the vibrator into the securest (and most efficient) location. However the Eva never interrupts the flow or feels like an intruder on your rendez-vous.

Other testers complain about slippage when things get a little too wet, but I haven't run into that issue so far despite years of testing. That being said, I do see some room for improvement.

A few positions are not conducive to keeping the device where you want it. You can typically counteract this by adding a little pressure from a finger, but it really kills the "hands-free" vibe. I also wish the vibrations could be a touch more rumbly rather than buzzy; I would likely use this toy more solo if the sensation felt a little deeper.

Ultimately, I think anatomy is going to have the biggest impact on how well this toy works for you. Luckily, Dame has a 60-day return policy for store credit (along with plenty of other splurge-worthy products, like the Pom vibrator, to use it on).

FYI

The Dame Eva II's charging case doubles as storage and is discreet enough to leave on your bedside table.

Is the Eva worth the money?

There's a reason everyone is obsessed with this best-selling toy! I've spent the last five years reviewing sex toys as part of my job, and I can honestly say the Dame Eva is my favorite toy for partnered sex. I don't consider it powerful enough for solo use—especially when you consider the competition—but I can honestly thank this toy for banishing the pleasure gap in my own bedroom.

Even though I received the Eva II for free as part of my job, I'd honestly purchase another one the day it dies out. And I get a feeling other reviewers would say the same:

  • "The Eva will put all your other toys out of business...As a guy, you'll enjoy it as much as her. The Eva will put her on Cloud Nine while still allowing for penetration so you can join her simultaneously."
  • "I’ve been wanting to buy it for awhile and I’m glad I finally did. Fits very nicely on me (took a bit to learn to keep it positioned) and it allows me to gently come to climax, with my partner, instead of other toys that can be very intense."
  • "She may be little, but she is mighty. There's a bit of a learning curve to find the exact right placement, but once you've done so, it helps deliver a powerful orgasm with a partner on top."
  • "Bought this as a gift for my fiancé, but I am getting just as much pleasure from it. The toy design is ingenious and I can't believe how well it stays on my partner during sex. Highly recommend Eva for everyone's night stand."

The takeaway

If you struggle to orgasm during p-and-v intercourse, I can't recommend the Dame Eva II enough. The powerful toy is worth every last penny to help put an end to the pleasure gap, and I only wish I'd introduced it in my bedroom sooner.

Dame Eva II

$140
dame evan ii vibrator on white background

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

How's Your Inner Child Doing? Here's A Quick Quiz To Find Out
Love

How's Your Inner Child Doing? Here's A Quick Quiz To Find Out

Sarah Regan

Let Your Crush Know They're On Your Mind With These Good Morning Texts
Love

Let Your Crush Know They're On Your Mind With These Good Morning Texts

Francesca Bond

151 Fun "Most Likely To" Questions That Will Get Everyone Talking
Friendships

151 Fun "Most Likely To" Questions That Will Get Everyone Talking

Sarah Regan

How Women Over 50 Are Bringing Excitement (& Orgasms) Back Into Their Sex Life
Sex

How Women Over 50 Are Bringing Excitement (& Orgasms) Back Into Their Sex Life

Carleigh Ferrante

Am I Asexual? Take This Quiz To Better Understand Your Sexuality
Sex

Am I Asexual? Take This Quiz To Better Understand Your Sexuality

Francesca Bond

13 Reasons You Cramp Up After Sex & How To Find Relief
Sex

13 Reasons You Cramp Up After Sex & How To Find Relief

Maggie Abrams PT, DPT, WCS, NBC-HWC

Does Your Partner Know All About You? Ask These Questions To Find Out
Love

Does Your Partner Know All About You? Ask These Questions To Find Out

Francesca Bond

5 Ways To Actually Boost Sexual Desire In A Long-Term Relationship
Sex

5 Ways To Actually Boost Sexual Desire In A Long-Term Relationship

Sarah Regan

Expert Tips For Showing Someone You Love Them, No Matter Their Love Language
Love

Expert Tips For Showing Someone You Love Them, No Matter Their Love Language

Francesca Bond

How's Your Inner Child Doing? Here's A Quick Quiz To Find Out
Love

How's Your Inner Child Doing? Here's A Quick Quiz To Find Out

Sarah Regan

Let Your Crush Know They're On Your Mind With These Good Morning Texts
Love

Let Your Crush Know They're On Your Mind With These Good Morning Texts

Francesca Bond

151 Fun "Most Likely To" Questions That Will Get Everyone Talking
Friendships

151 Fun "Most Likely To" Questions That Will Get Everyone Talking

Sarah Regan

How Women Over 50 Are Bringing Excitement (& Orgasms) Back Into Their Sex Life
Sex

How Women Over 50 Are Bringing Excitement (& Orgasms) Back Into Their Sex Life

Carleigh Ferrante

Am I Asexual? Take This Quiz To Better Understand Your Sexuality
Sex

Am I Asexual? Take This Quiz To Better Understand Your Sexuality

Francesca Bond

13 Reasons You Cramp Up After Sex & How To Find Relief
Sex

13 Reasons You Cramp Up After Sex & How To Find Relief

Maggie Abrams PT, DPT, WCS, NBC-HWC

Does Your Partner Know All About You? Ask These Questions To Find Out
Love

Does Your Partner Know All About You? Ask These Questions To Find Out

Francesca Bond

5 Ways To Actually Boost Sexual Desire In A Long-Term Relationship
Sex

5 Ways To Actually Boost Sexual Desire In A Long-Term Relationship

Sarah Regan

Expert Tips For Showing Someone You Love Them, No Matter Their Love Language
Love

Expert Tips For Showing Someone You Love Them, No Matter Their Love Language

Francesca Bond

more Relationships
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

Ayurveda For Beginners: How & Why To Balance Your DoshasA Parasympathetic Breathing Exercise to Calm Your Mind & Body7 Health Benefits Of Quinoa: Protein Fiber & NutrientsFermentation: Types Health Benefits & 4 Foods To TryApple Cider Vinegar: Benefits The Mother Safety & Use9 Benefits Of Using Aloe Vera For Skin Care & More
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.