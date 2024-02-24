Advertisement
Want To Elevate Sex With Your Partner? I Swear By This Hands-Free Toy
We talk a lot about the health benefits of orgasms—but it's time to address the elephant in the room. Research shows1 about 95% of straight men orgasm during every sexual encounter, while only 65% of heterosexual women do.
As part of the 37% of women who need clitoral stimulation2 to orgasm, I've felt this gap firsthand. And while communication with a partner goes a long way, I've found that a little extra help never hurts. And by a little extra help, I mean the hands-free Dame Eva II Vibrator.
Unlike the other best sex toys for couples, the Eva II doesn't require you to hold it in place. Instead the tiny device has flexible arms that hook under your labia. This keeps the toy firmly on top of the clitoris, where it delivers powerful vibrations right where you need them most.
And let me be the first to say, it's really, really good.
How the Dame Eva works
When the Dame Eva arrived on my doorstep two years ago, I was skeptical. I loved the concept of the female-created vibrator, especially one that could solve my biggest qualm with partnered p-and-v intercourse. But it was so tiny.
I was used to bulkier vibrators, with loud vibrations that require a bit of noise-cancelling music; this toy's motor was barely larger than a cotton ball! Yet the waterproof toy boasted an impressive 1-hour battery life with at least three vibration settings. I figured it must have a few tricks up it's sleeve, or rather, wings.
Luckily, my disbelief was short-lived. The very first time I used the Dame Eva, I finished with my partner for the first time in three months of dating. The buzzy vibrations delivered just the right amount of stimulation, and I was seriously impressed with how well it stayed in place.
My time with that partner eventually came to an end, but Eva stuck around. Now it's my go-to for getting over nerves with a new partner (and ensuring I orgasm every time).
Dame Eva II
Battery life: 1 hour (at highest setting)
Charging time: 4 hours
Waterproof: Yes
Setting: 3 vibration intensities
Does the Dame Eva stay in place?
Eva's tiny arms might be flexible, but they're still strong enough to hold the toy in place in a variety of positions and tempos. Sure, a new set-up typically requires a few seconds to adjust the vibrator into the securest (and most efficient) location. However the Eva never interrupts the flow or feels like an intruder on your rendez-vous.
Other testers complain about slippage when things get a little too wet, but I haven't run into that issue so far despite years of testing. That being said, I do see some room for improvement.
A few positions are not conducive to keeping the device where you want it. You can typically counteract this by adding a little pressure from a finger, but it really kills the "hands-free" vibe. I also wish the vibrations could be a touch more rumbly rather than buzzy; I would likely use this toy more solo if the sensation felt a little deeper.
Ultimately, I think anatomy is going to have the biggest impact on how well this toy works for you. Luckily, Dame has a 60-day return policy for store credit (along with plenty of other splurge-worthy products, like the Pom vibrator, to use it on).
FYI
Is the Eva worth the money?
There's a reason everyone is obsessed with this best-selling toy! I've spent the last five years reviewing sex toys as part of my job, and I can honestly say the Dame Eva is my favorite toy for partnered sex. I don't consider it powerful enough for solo use—especially when you consider the competition—but I can honestly thank this toy for banishing the pleasure gap in my own bedroom.
Even though I received the Eva II for free as part of my job, I'd honestly purchase another one the day it dies out. And I get a feeling other reviewers would say the same:
- "The Eva will put all your other toys out of business...As a guy, you'll enjoy it as much as her. The Eva will put her on Cloud Nine while still allowing for penetration so you can join her simultaneously."
- "I’ve been wanting to buy it for awhile and I’m glad I finally did. Fits very nicely on me (took a bit to learn to keep it positioned) and it allows me to gently come to climax, with my partner, instead of other toys that can be very intense."
- "She may be little, but she is mighty. There's a bit of a learning curve to find the exact right placement, but once you've done so, it helps deliver a powerful orgasm with a partner on top."
- "Bought this as a gift for my fiancé, but I am getting just as much pleasure from it. The toy design is ingenious and I can't believe how well it stays on my partner during sex. Highly recommend Eva for everyone's night stand."
The takeaway
If you struggle to orgasm during p-and-v intercourse, I can't recommend the Dame Eva II enough. The powerful toy is worth every last penny to help put an end to the pleasure gap, and I only wish I'd introduced it in my bedroom sooner.
