mindbodygreen

Recipes
This 3-Ingredient Dairy-Free Passionfruit Pudding Is Completely Packed With Protein

This 3-Ingredient Dairy-Free Passionfruit Pudding Is Completely Packed With Protein

Eliza Sullivan
mbg SEO Editor By Eliza Sullivan
mbg SEO Editor
Eliza Sullivan is an SEO editor at mindbodygreen. She writes about food, recipes, and nutrition—among other things. She studied journalism at Boston University.
This 3-Ingredient Dairy-Free Passionfruit Pudding Is Packed With Protein

Image by Renáta Török-Bognár / Stocksy

July 15, 2021 — 23:44 PM

Just when we thought avocados were going to be the most surprising thing we'd find in a pudding recipe, the internet went and proved us wrong. The battle of getting a perfect plant-based dessert just keeps getting less complicated, and this recipe from Pierce Abernathy on Instagram is proof that you can have your vegan pudding, and some protein too.

probiotic+

probiotic+

Four targeted strains to beat bloating and support regularity.*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(4.9)
probiotic+

In place of avocado or another creamy non-dairy ingredient, Abernathy reaches for a protein-packed vegan fridge staple: tofu, specifically silken tofu. "I get it, sometimes tofu can be bland," he says in the video, "but use that to your favor." Per ounce, tofu offers about 2 grams of protein—meaning a serving of this pudding is likely to have anywhere from four to six grams of the macronutrient. According to Abernathy's post, that boring tofu flavor is the perfect base for adding other things, making this protein-packed ingredient a surprising dessert superstar.

For flavor, he uses fresh passion fruit pulp—seeds and all. And don't worry: "If you can’t you can't get your hands on fresh passion fruit you can use store-bought passion fruit pulp." This dessert only requires three simple ingredients ingredients, it's plant-based, and comes together in less than 10 minutes. On top of that: it doesn't require any cooking. Though Abernathy also tops the pudding with a sugary passion fruit sauce, personally we'd just use the reserved fresh fruit as is for a fun, naturally sweet topper.

Advertisement

Vegan Passion Fruit Pudding

Makes 2-3 servings

Ingredients

  • 4 passion fruit
  • 12 oz silken tofu
  • 1 tbsp agave syrup
Advertisement

Method

  1. Slice the passion fruit in half and remove the pulp and seeds and place in a bowl. Reserve a ¼ cup of the pulp and seeds for the syrup (optional).
  2. Add the silken tofu, passion fruit pulp/seeds, and the agave syrup to a food processor and process until smooth. Transfer to a sieve-lined bowl and use a spatula to push through the pudding while leaving the seeds in the sieve.
  3. Discard seeds and transfer pudding into serving dishes (makes approx 2 to 3 servings). Place in the refrigerator and allow to cool for at least 2 hours.
Advertisement
Eliza Sullivan
Eliza Sullivan mbg SEO Editor
Eliza Sullivan is an SEO Editor at mindbodygreen, where she writes about food, recipes, and nutrition—among other things. She received a B.S. in journalism and B.A. in english...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

I'm An MD & This Is The Common Pantry Staple I Recommend For Constipation

Bindiya Gandhi, M.D.
I'm An MD & This Is The Common Pantry Staple I Recommend For Constipation
Recipes

Make This Freezer-Friendly Soup While Tomatoes Are Still At Their Peak

Eliza Sullivan
Make This Freezer-Friendly Soup While Tomatoes Are Still At Their Peak
Integrative Health

I'm A Hormone Expert & This Is A Recipe You Should Eat In Your 30s To Stay Full

Jamie Schneider
I'm A Hormone Expert & This Is A Recipe You Should Eat In Your 30s To Stay Full
Integrative Health

3 Reasons Your Sleep Is Thrown Off In The Summer + What To Do

Emma Loewe
3 Reasons Your Sleep Is Thrown Off In The Summer + What To Do
Beauty

In Honor Of National Clean Beauty Day: The 7 All-Time Best Beauty Tips

Alexandra Engler
In Honor Of National Clean Beauty Day: The 7 All-Time Best Beauty Tips
Beauty

This Can Help You Nail Pillowy, Even Makeup (Nope, Not Setting Spray)

Jamie Schneider
This Can Help You Nail Pillowy, Even Makeup (Nope, Not Setting Spray)
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Beauty

Wait, You’re Supposed To Wash Your Hair Ties? Here’s Why + How Often

Jamie Schneider
Wait, You’re Supposed To Wash Your Hair Ties? Here’s Why + How Often
Integrative Health

I’m A Keto Neuroscientist & This Is How I Balance My Blood Sugar After A Meal

Olivia Giacomo
I’m A Keto Neuroscientist & This Is How I Balance My Blood Sugar After A Meal
Home

Just Looking At This Tranquil California Home Will Make You Feel Instantly Calm

Emma Loewe
Just Looking At This Tranquil California Home Will Make You Feel Instantly Calm
Off-the-Grid

We're Getting "Plastic Free July" All Wrong: What To Do Instead

Emma Loewe
We're Getting "Plastic Free July" All Wrong: What To Do Instead
Integrative Health

This Type Of Carb Can Have A+ Benefits For Your Heart Health

Sarah Regan
This Type Of Carb Can Have A+ Benefits For Your Heart Health
Spirituality

Pulling A Tarot Card In Reverse May Change Its Meaning: What To Know

Sarah Regan
Pulling A Tarot Card In Reverse May Change Its Meaning: What To Know
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/dairy-free-passionfruit-pudding-recipe

Your article and new folder have been saved!