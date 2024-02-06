For nearly two months, I carved out 20-30 minutes in my afternoon to take to my bed, close my eyes, and let the gentle voice of my new favorite yoga nidra instructor (Ally Boothroyd of Sarovara Yoga) guide me. With each session, I followed her instruction to focus on one body part at a time, bringing it peace and relaxation, usually accompanied by ambient music and guided imagery. From my first listen, I was hooked.