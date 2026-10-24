In this randomized, placebo-controlled trial, 64 women ages 30 to 65 took one capsule a day of a pomegranate extract called Pomanox (either 367 mg or 700 mg) or a placebo for 12 weeks. Neither the women nor the researchers knew who was getting what. Researchers measured dark spots, along with elasticity, hydration, and other skin features, at the start of the study, at four weeks, and at 12 weeks. They also tracked bacteria living on the skin and in the gut.