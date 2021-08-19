Why You Have A Cupid's Bow + 7 Makeup Tips To Accentuate The Shape

The cupid’s bow is a fascinating little feature. Who knew such a tiny divot could wield so much power over your makeup look? Take it from the experts: A trick or two up top can accentuate the shape of your lips and help them stand out.

How you enhance your cupid’s bow, though, is ultimately up to personal preference: Some wish to blur out the peaks for a more muted lip; for others, that little dip is the main character of their entire beat. The good news is, we’ve compiled makeup artist tips for all types of cupid’s bows—prominent, round, or somewhere in between.