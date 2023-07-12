Creaky Joints? Stay On Top Of Your Mobility With One Simple Supplement

Maybe you woke up feeling stiff this morning, or there was a little more snap-crackle-pop when you climbed the stairs. Creaky joints are a natural part of life, and even more so as we start to tack on the years. But when it comes to keeping joints healthy and happy (key to longevity, by the way)—mobility is the name of the game.

Mobility broadly describes our ability to get “from here to there” with strength and endurance, but our joints have a more specific role to play. Joint mobility is what provides a range of movement between our bones. Keeping our joints healthy is a bit of a balancing act: We don’t want our joints so tight that we feel stiff, but we don’t want them too loose either. So how can we find that perfect middle?