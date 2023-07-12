Creaky Joints? Stay On Top Of Your Mobility With One Simple Supplement
Maybe you woke up feeling stiff this morning, or there was a little more snap-crackle-pop when you climbed the stairs. Creaky joints are a natural part of life, and even more so as we start to tack on the years. But when it comes to keeping joints healthy and happy (key to longevity, by the way)—mobility is the name of the game.
Mobility broadly describes our ability to get “from here to there” with strength and endurance, but our joints have a more specific role to play. Joint mobility is what provides a range of movement between our bones. Keeping our joints healthy is a bit of a balancing act: We don’t want our joints so tight that we feel stiff, but we don’t want them too loose either. So how can we find that perfect middle?
Enter: Omega-3s.
Joint support comes in many forms—low-impact exercise and strength training are amongst the most common. But we can also support joints from the inside-out by optimizing our intake of omega-3s.* Omega-3s are fatty acids that our body needs, but can’t make very effectively on its own. There are three main types to look for: ALA, DHA, and EPA, and getting more of them usually starts with diet and supplementation.
Certain foods are rich in omega-3s, like nuts and seeds for ALA and fatty fish for DHA and EPA. While the American Heart Association recommends two servings of oily fish per week for our baseline intake goal of omega-3s, that’s not always realistic nor sustainable. Many find supplements a far simpler approach. Nordic Naturals’ Ultimate Omega®, for example, is made from 100% wild-caught fish harvested from sustainable, Friend of the Sea-certified fisheries, and provides 1100 mg of omega-3s EPA and DHA per serving (two soft gels). An easy routine that our joints will love.* But why?
How omega-3s support joint health.
Studies show that omega-3s help reduce cellular stress and oversee cell signaling—meaning, they help our joints feel comfy and healthy.* Other studies indicate that omega-3s have antioxidant abilities, which is key for ongoing joint function.* Beyond cellular stress modulation and antioxidant activities, omega-3 fatty acids also help regulate blood pressure and healthy circulation.* Good news for the heart, but also our joints as they’re flooded with nutrients and oxygen.
Here’s the thing—it’s natural (and even expected) for movement and aging to impact our joints over time. Think about how many workouts you’ve done, or how many times you climb the stairs in a week—we ask a lot of our bodies! But research shows that with the help of omega-3s, we can support our physical mobility (and thus, longevity) as we get older.*
A simple joint health routine.
Omega-3s have a lot to offer mobility and flexibility, but let’s not forget they also benefit our heart, brain, vision, hormones, and beyond.* (There’s a reason why they're known as the building blocks of wellness!) We’re all about consuming our omega-3s through foods rich in EPA and DHA––but Ultimate Omega can help to ensure we’re getting enough of these important fatty acids daily. With more omega-3s per serving than many fish oil products, Ultimate Omega is a routine that’s as effective as it is simple. Expert-formulated and rigorously tested, it’s a fish oil for those with high standards… And without the fishy aftertaste!
Mobility belongs to everyone.
Whether it’s long walks, yoga classes, or simply waking up with some pep in your step—mobility is a factor that influences everyday happiness and quality of life. Creaky joints are a given part of having a body that ages (we’re not immortal yet). But there are also simple steps we can take to support our own comfort, like omega-3s. Mobility has long been a conversation for athletes, active adults, and seniors, but mobility belongs to everyone. And it’s never too early to take action.
