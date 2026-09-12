Saturday rolls around and you sleep in, letting yourself enjoy the feeling of lingering in bed without the responsibilities of the work week bearing down on you. Before you know it, you aren't eating breakfast until 10 a.m., and dinner ends up lasting late into the evening. Most of us don't think twice about this shift in meal timing—it's a normal weekend occurrence—but a study of more than 104,000 French adults suggests this weekend meal-timing shuffle, now called "eating jet lag," may actually be linked to heart disease risk.