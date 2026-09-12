How Your Weekend Meal Times May Affect Your Risk Of Heart Disease
Saturday rolls around and you sleep in, letting yourself enjoy the feeling of lingering in bed without the responsibilities of the work week bearing down on you. Before you know it, you aren't eating breakfast until 10 a.m., and dinner ends up lasting late into the evening. Most of us don't think twice about this shift in meal timing—it's a normal weekend occurrence—but a study of more than 104,000 French adults suggests this weekend meal-timing shuffle, now called "eating jet lag," may actually be linked to heart disease risk.
What is eating jet lag?
Social jet lag describes the mismatch between your body's internal clock and the schedule your job or social life demands during the work week versus weekends. Think staying up late Friday and Saturday, then dragging yourself out of bed for a 9 a.m. meeting Monday. Eating jet lag is the food version of that same idea. It's the gap between when you eat on weekdays and when you eat on weekends.
Maybe you eat breakfast at 7 a.m. Monday through Friday but sleep in and eat at 10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Or weeknight dinners happen at 6 p.m., while weekend dinners with friends push past 9. Researchers are now measuring how the shift affects long-term health, building on existing knowledge about your circadian rhythm, the internal clock that governs sleep and other bodily processes.
The study behind the concept
Researchers followed 104,806 adults from the NutriNet-Santé cohort, a large French health study, for a median of 8.1 years, tracking their reported meal times on weekdays versus weekends. They used that data to sort people into three groups based on their weekend eating midpoint—the halfway point between the first and last thing they ate that day—compared to their weekday pattern:
- Maintenance: Weekend eating times stayed within an hour of weekday timing, which described 71% of participants
- Advance: Weekend eating shifted more than an hour earlier, which described almost 5% of participants
- Delay: Weekend eating shifted more than an hour later, which described 24.2% of participants
Roughly one in four people in this cohort shifted their meal times later when the workweek ended.
The heart health connection
Among male participants, each additional hour of eating jet lag was associated with about a 14% higher risk of cardiovascular disease and a 21% higher risk of coronary heart disease.
- Men in the advance group had a 44% higher risk of cardiovascular disease and a 21% higher risk of coronary heart disease than men who kept a consistent schedule.
- Men in the delay group had a 36% higher coronary heart disease risk.
- No association turned up in female participants, and none turned up for stroke or related cerebrovascular events in either group.
These findings held after the researchers accounted for how long people slept, their bedtime, their overall diet quality, and their social jet lag. Meal timing consistency appeared to matter on its own rather than as a byproduct of poor sleep or a poor diet.
Why the pattern showed up in men and not women isn't clear from this study. 79% of the participants were women, but men in this cohort had a higher baseline rate of cardiac events. Sex differences in circadian biology and hormone patterns may have also contributed to this difference. Separate research on variable eating patterns and inflammation1 has found links to systemic inflammation risk in women specifically, which suggests meal timing may affect the sexes through different pathways rather than affecting only one.
It's also worth noting that this was an observational study, so it can describe an association but cannot prove that meal timing caused the difference in risk.
How to close your own eating jetlag gap
Nearly every system in your body, including digestion, blood sugar regulation, and blood pressure, runs on a roughly 24-hour rhythm cued by things like light exposure and food. Meal timing is one of the strongest signals your organs use to set that rhythm, but an occasional late brunch shouldn't be of concern. It's the repeated weekly pattern the researchers were tracking.
Luckily, the average eating jetlag in this cohort was under an hour, and the group with the lowest risk only saw lower heart disease rates by eating within about an hour of their weekday schedule. That means most people don't need to change much to address eating jet lag.
Here are some practical tips for regulating your meal times throughout the week:
- Anchor your breakfast time: Keep your first meal within an hour or so on weekdays and weekends.
- Give dinner a loose curfew: If you eat at 6 p.m. during the week, aim for a similar window Saturday and Sunday, even when the meal itself looks different.
- Let brunch be the exception: One late weekend meal is normal life, especially if it's shared with friends. The goal is avoiding a multi-hour swing week after week.
- Pair it with steady sleep: A consistent wake time makes a consistent eating schedule much easier. Night owls may metabolize food differently than early birds, so build the habit around your own rhythm.
The takeaway
Pick one meal, most likely breakfast, and keep it within an hour of your weekday time this weekend. That single anchor tends to pull lunch and dinner into a tighter window without any further planning. It's a free, low-effort habit with a plausible long-term payoff for your heart.