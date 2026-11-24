This Way Of Eating Was Linked To 27% Lower Risk Of Cognitive Decline
When it comes to eating for brain health, the usual advice is familiar: eat more vegetables, get enough healthy fats, and limit highly processed foods. But are some healthy eating patterns better for your brain than others?
A recent review1 compared three popular ways of measuring diet quality across nearly 4 million people.
One stood out for its stronger association with better brain health, suggesting that the specific foods you prioritize may matter as much as your overall diet quality.
About the review
Researchers compared three established diet-quality scores: the Healthy Eating Index (HEI), Alternate Healthy Eating Index (AHEI), and DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension).
All three favor foods like fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, but they differ in how they score certain food groups.
The researchers pooled data from 207 studies involving nearly 4 million people, examining long-term health outcomes, including neurodegenerative diseases and cognitive impairment.
This was the third update to the review, incorporating research published through February 2025.
One eating pattern had a stronger link to brain health
The AHEI stood out. People with the highest scores had a 20% lower risk of neurodegenerative disease than those with the lowest scores. When researchers looked specifically at cognitive impairment, the association was even stronger, with a 27% lower risk.
The other scores showed less consistent results.
HEI had no clear association with neurodegenerative disease risk, while DASH showed no significant association with neurodegenerative disease overall. However, DASH was linked to a 20% lower risk of cognitive impairment.
AHEI was the most consistent standout across both brain-health outcomes.
This doesn't mean the other eating patterns are unhealthy, but it does suggest that the foods emphasized in a diet may influence its relationship with long-term health.
What makes the AHEI different?
The difference comes down to how the AHEI scores specific foods. It gives more credit to vegetables, fruits, nuts, and healthy fats, while placing greater emphasis on limiting red meat, processed meat, and sugary drinks.
These foods bring different benefits to the table. Fruits, vegetables, and nuts provide fiber and antioxidants, while healthy fats from foods like fish and nuts support normal brain function.
Limiting processed meats and sugary drinks may also support metabolic health, which is closely connected to cognitive health.
The researchers also highlighted evidence linking combinations of whole grains, vegetables, fruits, nuts, and fish with better health outcomes.
Brain health may benefit from the overall mix of foods you eat, rather than any single ingredient.
4 ways to make your meals more brain-friendly
You don't need to rethink every meal to eat more like the AHEI pattern. A few practical changes can help you bring more of its recommended foods into your routine:
- Give your plate more color: Add a serving of vegetables or fruit to your meals. Berries, leafy greens, broccoli, and carrots are all easy options.
- Make nuts and seeds a regular snack: Keep almonds, walnuts, or pumpkin seeds nearby for an easy source of healthy fats and fiber.
- Swap in healthier fats: Use olive oil when cooking, add avocado to toast, or include fatty fish like salmon in your weekly meals.
- Rethink your everyday staples: Choose whole grains over refined grains more often, and replace sugary drinks with water or unsweetened tea. You can also make processed meats a less frequent choice.
The takeaway
Your brain may appreciate a little more intention at mealtimes.
The AHEI, which emphasizes produce, nuts, and healthy fats while limiting processed meats and sugary drinks, showed the strongest association with better brain health in this review.
Consider it another good reason to give your plants some plate time.