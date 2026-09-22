Want Better Workout Recovery? Don't Overlook This Vitamin
There's plenty of advice about what to do before and during a workout. But once the workout is over, your body still has work to do.
Vitamin D may play a role in that process.
In a recent study1, researchers looked at whether improving vitamin D levels could change how physically active men responded to intense exercise.
The results offer an early clue that vitamin D may influence the body's response to hard training, although it didn't improve performance.
About the study
Vitamin D is best known for supporting bone health, but it also helps regulate immune function and inflammation. Researchers wanted to see whether improving vitamin D levels could affect the body's response to strenuous exercise.
The trial included 30 physically active men, with 27 completing the study. For 21 days, participants took either vitamin D3 or a placebo.
Before and after supplementation, they completed a double Wingate test, which involves repeated all-out cycling sprints. Researchers also measured several blood markers related to inflammation.
Vitamin D shifted the body's response to exercise
After three weeks, vitamin D levels in the supplement group rose by about 56%. Their inflammatory markers changed, too, both before and after exercise.
Overall, the vitamin D group showed a pattern linked to less inflammation at rest and a more regulated inflammatory response after the intense workout.
But there was no performance boost. The vitamin D group did not perform better on the cycling test than the placebo group.
What this could mean for recovery
Inflammation isn't automatically a bad thing. Exercise puts stress on the body, and some inflammation is part of how muscle tissue repairs itself.
The question is how well the body regulates that response.
The findings suggest that having adequate vitamin D may support how the body manages the demands of intense exercise, adding to what we know about vitamin D’s role in overall recovery.
There are also some important limitations. The study was small, lasted just 21 days, and included physically active men only.
Larger, longer studies involving women and people with different activity levels are needed to see whether these changes translate into meaningful recovery benefits.
Keeping your vitamin D levels on track
This study isn't a reason to start taking high-dose vitamin D. But if you're not getting enough, it's worth addressing. Sunlight, food, and supplements can all contribute to healthy vitamin D levels.
- Get some sunlight: Your body can make vitamin D from sun exposure, although factors such as skin tone, season, location, and time outdoors affect how much you produce.
- Eat vitamin D-rich foods: Fatty fish, egg yolks, and fortified dairy or plant milks can contribute to your intake.
- Consider supplementation: A vitamin D supplement can be a convenient way to support your intake, particularly if you get limited sun exposure or don't get much vitamin D from your diet.
- Check your levels if needed: If you're unsure about your vitamin D status, ask your health care provider whether a blood test makes sense for you.
The takeaway
Vitamin D changed how the body responded to intense exercise, but it didn't make participants perform better.
It's an early sign that vitamin D could have a role in exercise recovery, though we need more research (and some that also includes women) to know exactly what that means for the general public.