Could This Vitamin Support Brain Health In Adults With Poor Sleep? 

With age, changes in sleep and cognition can become more noticeable. Mild cognitive impairment (MCI) is a condition characterized by changes in memory or other thinking abilities that are greater than expected with normal aging (but are not severe enough to interfere substantially with daily life), and it affects a significant portion of older adults. Sleep disturbances are also common among people with MCI, with research suggesting that roughly one-third to nearly half of people1 with MCI experience sleep problems.