"Brain rot" was named Oxford Word of the Year in 2024, a nod to what many people already feel: that hours of short-form video scrolling leaves the brain feeling slower, foggier, and less focused.
Thankfully, the researchers didn't stop there. (This article isn't just doom and gloom, don't worry.) They also looked into ways you can combat the negative effects.
But first: What's working memory?
About the study
Researchers set out to examine whether different levels of short-form video use affect working memory performance and whether exercise habits change the outcome.
- The researchers recruited 82 male college students, all classified as heavy short-form video users.
- They grouped them by how many hours a day they spent watching short videos and how consistently they exercised.
- To test memory, participants completed a task where they had to track and respond to a sequence of numbers, a standard way to measure how quickly and accurately the brain can hold and process information.
- Researchers also used a brain-imaging tool that measures blood flow in the front of the brain (the area most involved in focus, decision-making, and working memory) while participants worked through the tasks.
As anyone who's fallen into a TikTok binge can attest—the scrolling habit didn't leave them unscathed.
Scrolling more was linked to slower memory performance
Here's what they found:
- Students who watched the most short-form video had the slowest reaction times on the memory tasks.
- It wasn't just the heavy users; moderate users were also slower than low users.
- The more scrolling, the slower the performance across all three groups.
Not good!
Don't worry: Excersie can help
As noted, researchers didn't just stop there. Whew! They wanted to know how exercise could help soften the impact of endless scrolling.
- Students who exercised consistently (at least three sessions a week) outperformed both the low-exercise and no-exercise groups on accuracy and overall processing efficiency.
- Even students who exercised just a little still did better than those who didn't exercise at all. You know what they say: More is better than some, and some is better than none.
What makes this especially interesting is that these two factors worked independently. Heavier video use was linked to slower reaction times.
More exercise was linked to better accuracy. Neither cancelled out the other; they each had their own effect on the brain.
What was happening in the brain
The brain-imaging data added another layer to the story.
Researchers found that exercise habits and video use affected activity in three specific areas of the front of the brain. These were the parts most involved in:
- Making decisions
- Staying focused
- Processing complex information.
In some regions, regular exercisers showed higher activity during memory tasks; in others, they showed lower activity alongside better performance. That second pattern is actually a good sign. It means the brain was doing the same job with less effort. Think of it like a well-trained athlete finishing a race with a lower heart rate than someone who hasn't trained.
Consistent movement is always worth prioritizing — especially if you scroll
There are a few things worth keeping in mind regarding this study before drawing firm conclusions:
- The study only included male college students, so it's not yet clear whether these findings would look the same in women, older adults, or people with different lifestyle patterns.
- Because it's a snapshot in time rather than a long-term experiment, it can't prove that exercise caused better memory; only that the two were associated.
That said, the broader picture aligns with what exercise science has been showing for years. This study adds a timely angle, suggesting that movement may be especially worth prioritizing if short-form content is a big part of your day.
The students with high exercise habits weren't elite athletes. They simply had a regular practice of at least three sessions per week.
Consistent weekly movement appears to be what matters, whether that's strength training, walking, cycling, or something else you actually enjoy.
Here's what to keep in mind going forward:
- Research on cognitive decline consistently points to exercise as one of the most accessible tools available.
- If your focus has been feeling fuzzier lately, it may be worth looking at both sides of the equation: how much you're moving, and how much time you're spending in the scroll.
- Being more mindful of your screen time can help on that second front.
The takeaway
Heavy short-form video use was linked to slower working memory, while regular exercise was independently associated with better accuracy and more adaptive brain activity during memory tasks.
The study is early and limited to male college students, so the findings are best treated as promising rather than definitive. For frequent scrollers, building a consistent movement habit remains one of the more evidence-backed steps you can take for long-term cognitive health.