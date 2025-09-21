How Exercise Protects The Brain — Even After This Diagnosis
We know exercise keeps our bodies strong, but what about its power to sustain life—even when faced with a challenging diagnosis like dementia?
New research from the British Journal of Sports Medicine 1reveals that maintaining or starting physical activity after a dementia diagnosis can slash mortality risk by up to 29%.
But here's the twist: The findings aren't just relevant for those already living with dementia. They underscore the enduring value of staying active across your lifespan, highlighting movement as an insurance policy for future health.
The study: Exercise lowers mortality risk
The research followed over 60,000 people diagnosed with dementia, analyzing their physical activity habits before and after diagnosis. Here's what stood out:
- Consistent exercise reduces risk: Those who maintained regular physical activity before and after their diagnosis had a 29% lower risk of death than inactive participants.
- It's never too late: Even participants who started exercising after diagnosis saw a 20% reduction in mortality risk.
- All types of movement help: Light activities like walking were comparable to the benefits of moderate or vigorous workouts.
These findings highlight an encouraging truth: Exercise offers benefits at any stage of life, regardless of fitness level.
Why this matters to you
If you're young and health-conscious, dementia might feel like a distant concern—but this study delivers an essential reminder: Maintaining a physically active lifestyle today can make a profound difference decades down the line.
What's more, dementia rates are rising globally, meaning many of us will care for or know someone diagnosed with cognitive decline. The takeaway? Movement is powerful medicine, even in the face of progressive illness.
What counts as exercise?
Here's the good news: You don't need intense gym sessions to see benefits. Here are a few simple ways to fit in movement:
- Walk-and-talk meetings: Swap your desk for a stroll.
- Dance breaks: Turn on your favorite song and move for 5 minutes.
- Exercise snacks: Do a few squats or stretches between daily tasks.
- Weekend nature hikes: Get outside for fresh air and mental clarity.
Caring for loved ones with dementia
If someone close to you has dementia, consider gentle activities they can enjoy, like group walks, stretching routines, or chair yoga. Physical activity doesn't need to be strenuous to be impactful.
The takeaway
The message is clear—exercise isn't just about fitness; it's about longevity and resilience. By moving your body consistently now, you're not only protecting your immediate well-being but also investing in your future health. And if life throws you or a loved one a curveball? Keep moving—because it's never too late to start.