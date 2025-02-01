Advertisement
Do Dairy & Gluten Cause Bad Acne? A Derm Weighs In On The Truth
Acne can feel like a never-ending battle, and while skin care routines are often the first line of defense, what you eat could be working against you.
On the mindbodygreen podcast with Teo Soleymani, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist, he shares how certain foods—particularly high-glycemic carbohydrates, gluten, and dairy—can worsen acne and other inflammatory skin conditions.
The hidden connection between sugar & acne
Ever notice your skin acting up after indulging in sweets or carb-heavy meals? Soleymani explains that our bodies process simple carbohydrates, like white bread, pastries, and sugary drinks, the same way they process sugar. These foods cause your blood sugar to spike, leading to a surge in insulin production.
Here's the problem: Insulin spikes trigger the release of insulin-like growth factor, which increases oil production and promotes skin cell turnover. While these processes are normal, when overactivated, they create the perfect storm for clogged pores, inflammation, and acne breakouts.
What about gluten?
Gluten—a protein found in wheat, barley, and rye—has also come under scrutiny for its potential impact on skin health.
Soleymani explains that modern changes in our gut microbiome have made gluten harder for many people to digest. This difficulty can trigger inflammation, which often shows up on your skin as acne or other inflammatory conditions.
While gluten isn't a universal acne trigger, people with sensitivities might notice clearer skin when they reduce their gluten intake. If you're noticing skin flare-ups, experimenting with a gluten-free diet might be worth considering.
Is dairy to blame for breakouts?
Dairy has long been a suspected culprit in acne, but the connection isn't as straightforward as you might think. Soleymani points to a study from Penn State1 that found the type of dairy you consume matters.
The study found that whole-fat dairy—like milk and yogurt—didn't worsen acne or inflammatory skin conditions. The real culprit? Skim and nonfat dairy.
Why? It all comes down to emulsifiers. These additives are used in nonfat dairy products to mimic the creamy texture of full-fat versions, but they come with a hidden cost: a glycemic load. These emulsifiers act like sugar substitutes, spiking your blood sugar and setting off the same chain reaction that worsens acne.
If you're a dairy lover, opting for whole-fat versions might be kinder to your skin.
The takeaway
If you're struggling with stubborn acne, it might be time to look beyond your skin care routine and consider your diet. High-glycemic foods, nonfat dairy, and poorly digested gluten could be making your skin worse.
By opting for low-glycemic meals, whole-fat dairy, and anti-inflammatory foods, you might just find yourself on the path to clearer, healthier skin.