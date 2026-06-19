Could This Immune System Flaw Help Explain Your Chronic Gut Issues?
Your immune system not only reacts to threats, but it also produces signals that tell inflammation to stand down. One of the most important is interleukin-10 (IL-10), a protein that acts as an off switch on runaway immune responses.
What the study looked at
IBD is an umbrella term for chronic inflammatory conditions of the gut, primarily Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis. Millions of people worldwide live with IBD, and rates have been climbing for decades. One of the most frustrating aspects of the disease is how differently it behaves from person to person; some people respond well to treatment while others don't, and doctors don't always have a clear explanation for why.
IL-10 is a chemical messenger the immune system uses to communicate. Its job is to calm things down: it dampens immune responses and helps prevent the kind of runaway inflammation that damages tissue over time. When IL-10 stops working, the gut can become chronically inflamed.
Researchers from two large U.K. cohorts wanted to find out whether some people with IBD might be producing autoantibodies (immune proteins that mistakenly target the body's own molecules) specifically ones that neutralize IL-10.
They tested blood samples from thousands of people with IBD, compared them to samples from people without the condition, and looked for any genetic patterns that might help explain who is most likely to develop these antibodies.
Some people with IBD produce antibodies that block a key inflammation signal
Out of 4,909 people with IBD, about 3.5% tested positive for these IL-10-blocking antibodies. Among more than 1,000 people without IBD, none tested positive.
In a subgroup of those who tested positive, researchers found something telling. IL-10 levels in the blood were lower than expected, and the immune system was producing an exaggerated inflammatory response, with elevated levels of several pro-inflammatory signals including interleukin-23, interleukin-1β, tumor necrosis factor, and interleukin-6.
Without the off switch working properly, the immune system kept amplifying its inflammatory response rather than winding it down.
The genetic findings added another layer. People who tested positive for these antibodies were far more likely to carry a specific gene variant called HLA-DRB1*01:03, which is already known to be the strongest genetic risk factor for ulcerative colitis.
These findings point to a distinct subtype of IBD: one driven not by a genetic defect in IL-10 itself, but by an immune response that actively blocks it.
Why this matters for IBD treatment
IBD is not one disease, and research like this makes that case more concretely than ever. If roughly 1 in 28 people with IBD have a form of the disease driven by these IL-10-blocking antibodies, they may have fundamentally different treatment needs than people whose IBD has other biological drivers.
Someone whose gut inflammation is fueled by a blocked IL-10 signal might not respond the same way to standard therapies as someone whose disease is driven by a different pathway.
Identifying that distinction earlier could eventually change how doctors approach both diagnosis and treatment.
How to support your gut & immune health in the meantime
There are a few key habits that support gut and immune health:
- Eat plenty of fiber: A fiber-rich diet feeds beneficial gut bacteria, which produce compounds that help regulate immune responses in the gut lining. Vegetables, legumes, whole grains, and fruit are all great sources.
- Move regularly: Exercise has well-documented anti-inflammatory effects and supports a diverse gut microbiome. Consistent moderate movement counts; you don't need intense workouts to see the benefit.
- Manage stress: Chronic stress throws off immune function and can worsen gut symptoms. Practices like breathwork, meditation, and time in nature have measurable effects on inflammation.
- Prioritize sleep: Poor sleep is one of the most reliable drivers of systemic inflammation. Seven to nine hours of quality sleep supports immune regulation in ways that no supplement can fully replicate.
If you're experiencing persistent diarrhea, abdominal pain, blood in your stool, or unexplained weight loss, those are symptoms worth discussing with a doctor. IBD is underdiagnosed, and catching it early leads to better outcomes.
The takeaway
This research reveals that IBD is not a single, uniform condition. For some people, the disease may be driven by an immune malfunction that specifically disables the body's ability to quiet gut inflammation. Understanding those distinctions is what moves medicine toward treatments that actually match the underlying cause.